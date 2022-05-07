LeBron, Celebs Hit Up Carbone Party for Formula 1 Grand Prix Weekend

Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in Miami has brought some exciting events to the city, which A-listers like LeBron James and David Beckham have been at.

Carbone Beach, a “culinary experience with live entertainment” was thrown by Major Food Group and American Express during Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend in Miami.

The event drew tons of stars including Derek Jeter, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Patrick Mahomes, Rich Paul, Wyclef Jean, Jorge Perez and Wayne Boich.

David Beckham, James Corden, Lebron James, and Dwyane Wade attend American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 06, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach).

Chantel Jeffries, Larsa Pippen, Serena and Venus Williams, Fabolous and Food God were a few others in attendance.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter attend American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 06, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach).

TMZ reports that Wyclef Jean performed “Hips Don’t Lie” — the song he’s featured with on Shakira, although she didn’t appear to be at the event.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Wyclef Jean attend American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 06, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach).

The outlet reports the sit-down dinner was $3,000 a person and included shellfish, oysters, caviar, pasta, truffles, tomahawk steaks, veal parm, and lots of tequila.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner



New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

