Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Disgustingly Rips Gal Gadot For Supporting Israel

Mia Khalifa is definitely not a fan of Gal Gadot’s support for Israel.

Gadot, an Israeli and former IDF soldier, has been one of the most vocal celebrities in the world when it comes to standing with Israel since the October 7th terrorist attack carried out by Hamas.

The “Wonder Woman” actress has turned her Instagram feed into a nonstop stream of information about the hostages held by Hamas, and she reportedly will screen footage of the terrorist attack for an audience in Hollywood.

She stands with her people back in Israel, and is leaving no doubt what side she’s on when it comes to good people vs. the terrorists.

Well, that doesn’t sit well with former porn star Mia Khalifa.

Mia Khalifa goes after Gal Gadot for supporting Israel.

The former porn star, who mocked the October 7th attacks, went mega-viral Tuesday when she tweeted an old headline of her referring to Gal Gadot as “Genocide Barbie” in reaction to the actress screening the Hamas attack footage.

“I’ve been trying to tell y’all….,” Khalifa captioned the post. Unfortunately, it seems like a lot of Khalifa’s fans agree.

The tweet has been liked by more than 101,000 people and has a total of more than 11,000 retweets and quote tweets. It is sitting at 6.4 million impressions as of Wednesday morning. The support her tweet is getting is truly a sad sign of the times.

You can see the tweet below, and send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Gadot is standing up for what’s right, and has nothing to apologize for.

This isn’t a difficult choice, and I talked about the stakes during a Tuesday talk with Charly. Hamas is a group of savages who murdered and slaughtered innocent people.

The terror done to the Israeli people is beyond words. If you don’t know what side you’re on, then I don’t know what to tell you at this point.

Hamas is made up of animals who hide behind women and children in hopes Israel is forced to bomb innocent people.



They're disgusting savages who must be completely destroyed.



Most in the media are too scared to stand up to Hamas. I'm not, and I won't apologize for it. pic.twitter.com/wTjusHvTFD — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 7, 2023

Gadot, unlike many celebrities, is putting her platform to use. She has nearly 110 million followers on Instagram, and has dedicated her feed to raising awareness to bring the hostages home.

She’s also making sure people in Hollywood have the ability to see the horrors of Hamas. I applaud her for screening the footage. I’ve seen some of it. It’s worse than anything you can possibly imagine.

On the other side, there’s Mia Khalifa. What was her reaction to the mass slaughter of Jews in Israel.

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Zionist settlers in occupied land and stolen homes this morning: https://t.co/XtwnqWZSEx — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

She also sent several other disgusting tweets that have since been deleted. One encouraged people filming the slaughter to make sure they were filming horizontal.

The tweets have since been deleted, but you can see screenshots of the embeds below.

Mia Khalifa deleted tweets mocking the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel. (Credit: Deleted tweets on X/David Hookstead)

Gal Gadot raises awareness for people held hostage, and Mia Khalifa mocks her for it. Again, this isn’t a hard choice to make when it comes to picking sides. Gadot, a former Israeli soldier, certainly appears to be the kind of person you want to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with when things get tough. I definitely can’t say the same for Mia Khalifa. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.