Mets Pitcher Wants to ‘Get Rid’ of Pitch Clock

MLB’s efforts to speed up the game and increase pace of play has led to the league adding a controversial pitch clock.

Some long term fans are excited about the change, while others are unhappy about major alterations to the sport.

Players themselves have had mixed reactions. Many have come out in favor of the pitch clock, with some even using it to get an easy strikeout.

It’s also had a demonstrable impact on the length of games, with a drastic shift in spring training to this point.

Others though, are much less excited about how different it is on the mound, with pressure to get set and deliver quickly.

One such example is Mets pitcher David Robertson, who had some very strong words for the New York Post.

“Get rid of it,” he said.

Robertson continued, expanding on his distaste for the pitch clock and how it’s changing in-game conversations.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous. It’s way too fast, especially when you’re just trying to have a conversation with your catcher and you don’t have any time,” Robertson said. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 07: David Robertson #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of Game One of the NL Wild Card series at Busch Stadium on October 07, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. The Phillies defeated the Cardinals 6-3. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Pitch Clock to Cause Problems?

Robertson hasn’t made a lot of appearances during spring training, with just two innings and seven batters faced.

Even so, he’s already made up his mind that the pitch clock is making the game worse.

“I think it’s just gonna speed up the game so fast that the fans aren’t really gonna know what’s happening … the fans in the seats,” Robertson explained.

“I don’t know. I imagine most people would agree with me on that one,” he said. “Baseball, I don’t think needed that much of a change. I don’t think it needed the big bases and a pitch clock coming in. It’s already got enough things that have been added to it.”

Robertson seems convinced most fans will agree with him, but it’s unclear if that’s actually true.

Many fans have grown frustrated with the amount of dead space and wasted time in MLB games. Hitters take 20-30 seconds to walk to the plate, then wander around in between pitches.

Some pitchers are unbelievably slow, leading to embarrassing situations where an entire half inning with the clock could be completed within the space of an at bat.

Spring training games don’t have the same competitive nature as regular season and especially postseason games. If pitchers like Robertson are unhappy already, just imagine how much worse it’ll be after they’re hit with violations in important situations.

Should be fun!