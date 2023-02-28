Must Watch: Half Of An MLB Inning Went Quicker Than One Pitch In The Old MLB

Videos by OutKick

Major League Baseball unveiled it’s new rules this past weekend, and one of the most talked about has been the pitching / batting clock.

Baseball fans spent the weekend arguing with each other on social media as the new school takes on the old school of “holier-than-thou” baseball fans out there.

THE PITCH CLOCK HAS BEEN A SOURCE OF DEBATE

In an effort to speed up the game as well as make games more exciting, MLB made some of the most significant game-of-play changes that they’ve done throughout the history of the game. One of the biggest changes made was implementing a 20-second-pitch clock once the pitcher gets the ball from the catcher or umpire (15 seconds when players are on) to speed the game up.

And if there was EVER a doubt about just how long some games were taking in previous years, this is it.

This beautiful side-by-side of a game from one half of an inning of a game from over the weekend wrapping up quicker than just ONE pitch by Pedro Baez during the 2016 NLCS, is the ultimate mic drop moment to silence critics of the rule.

Landon Knack throwing an entire half inning vs. Pedro Báez throwing 1 pitch. pic.twitter.com/wHa2p6K7k8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 27, 2023

Still not convinced?

Justin Verlander’s younger brother-turned-sportscaster Ben timed SEVEN inside-the-park home runs that could have occurred during one of Baez’s moments alone.

How did we not do something about this at the time?

I just watch this whole video on how many Inside-The-Park homers Jose Altuve could hit before Pedro Baez through this one pitch.



You should too.



(Via – @WhatIsASports TiKTok) pic.twitter.com/SanxjLd1S6 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) February 27, 2023

I mean that is just preposterous.

The fact that we allowed THAT to happen is just bonkers. Like, no WONDER the younger generation who is so used to TikTok immediacy entertainment has zoned out of baseball.

BASEBALL BROUGHT BIG CHANGES THIS YEAR

From enlarged bases that make the distances between bases shorter, to new “switch” rules that prevent teams from stacking up a ton of fielders on one side of the bag for a pull hitter, to the automatic runner on second base during extra innings; all these changes are supposed to bring in the younger viewer.

It’s always an interesting argument whenever one brings up baseball. Because of its “America’s Pastime,” feel to it, baseball purists lose their absolute minds whenever one wants to change something about the game. And don’t even think about bringing up the Hall of Fame and steroid era, you’ll be stuck for hours talking in circles and getting nowhere.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke with reporters about the new rule changes.(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

FANS WILL COMPLAIN, BUT THEY’LL STILL WATCH

The bottom line is, from moving the mound during Bob Gibson’s dominant pitching years, to implemented the designated hitter, baseball has made significant changes.

They are getting decimated by traditionalists for bringing in younger fans. All the analysts and the numbers people that baseball has hired is showing them the data that millennials, Gen-Z and whatever we’re calling the youngest generation now are losing interest in the sport. MLB has to do something.

Am I happy with the pitch / batting clock? Not entirely. But am I going to stop watching the Yankees because of that rule? Of course not.

Will it have an affect on games? It already has in spring training as well as college baseball.

Baseball has changed forever in 2023 pic.twitter.com/GTBOjkwsN6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 25, 2023

If I’m still watching the NFL every week when their referees are throwing flags that literally change outcomes of the game, I’m still watching. Major League Baseball is betting that fans will watch – and even more will be brought in as well with the new rules.