Yankees Pitcher Takes Advantage of Pitch Clock, Gets 20-Second Strikeout

Videos by OutKick

The pitch clock is going to lead to some dramatic changes across Major League games this season.

We’ve already seen games decided by pitch clock violations.

READ: BRAVES-RED SOX GAME ENDS IN TIE DUE TO PITCH CLOCK VIOLATION

And it took just an inning for a hitter to be penalized a ball for taking too long to get into the box.

But one of the most obvious beneficiaries of the pitcher clock will be pitchers who work quickly. And in doing so, can disrupt the timing of hitters used to taking their time.

One example is Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta.

Peralta faced the Pirates on Thursday and used the pitch clock to his advantage, clearly throwing off the opposing hitter with his quick delivery.

How much of an advantage did he get? How about recording a strikeout in literally 20 seconds.

holy crap quickest strikeout in baseball history 😮 pic.twitter.com/qozT78jnmW — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 2, 2023

It’s almost funnier comparing this entire at bat to one pitch from notoriously slow closer Kenley Jansen.

Kenley Jansen throwing a pitch vs. Wandy Peralta’s 3 Pitch Strikeout. pic.twitter.com/CFXJAMc9wY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 2, 2023

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 24: Wandy Peralta #58 of the New York Yankees during Spring Training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Pitch Clock Leading to Quick Changes

Even in spring training, it seems like the pitch clock is leading to significant advantages for pitchers.

While there are some extremely slow starters and relievers out there, many prefer to get the ball back and dictate their own rhythym.

Hitters, meanwhile, have gotten used to walking out of the box after calls they don’t like, adjusting their batting gloves, staring at the bat, taking dramatic pauses, and then asking for time to go through elaborate in-box routines.

With pitchers like Peralta now able to ensure they can’t take that much time, the advantage has shifted.

Given the rapid decline in offense in 2022, that’s probably the last thing MLB wanted to encourage.

Hitters will certainly get used to new routines, and be on the lookout for pitchers taking advantage of the new timing rules.

But there could be a significant period of adjustment as they learn just how quickly pitchers can work when given the opportunity.

No one wants to see 45 seconds of players standing around staring at nothing. But are we ready for 20 second long at bats during the regular season? We’ll find out later this month.