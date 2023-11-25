MetLife Stadium’s Turf Claims Another NFL Victim As League, Owners Turn Deaf Ear To Complaints

Videos by OutKick

Albert Einstein famously said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

According to this logic, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson may be insane.

Once again Johnson’s stubbornness and refusal to listen to NFL players, who are screaming about how bad MetLife Stadium’s turf is, has ruined another player’s season.

During the third quarter of Friday’s Dolphins vs Jets matchup, Miami’s star pass rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a non-contact Achilles injury that resulted in him being carted off the field. Although no official prognosis has been made, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he was not optimistic on Phillips status moving forward.

“It doesn’t look great, but we’ll find out more tomorrow, I’m not fired up about it,” the 8-3 head coach said.

Achilles… MetLife… where have I heard this before?

Oh that’s right. Woody Johnson’s $75 million man Aaron Rodgers during Week 1.

I guess Woody Johnson and Giants owner John Mara are really proud of players voting their stadium the worst in the league.

So @MetLifeStadium are the only team to have installed a new dual-polymer fiber turf this season. Problem is – and quote me when everyone says this tomorrow please, is they need new footwear / cleats for it. Regular turf shoes don’t work as well bc they aren’t designed for it https://t.co/2WU4YY1z05 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 12, 2023

PLAYERS CONTINUE TO BE ANGRY OVER TURF

You almost have to feel sorry for the NFL players who are adamant about how bad it is playing on turf, synthetic grass, silk-grass, hybrid whatever-you-want-to-call-it these days. And of course, nothing is being done about it.

I’ve been documenting the turf disaster here on OutKick for over a year now.

From Lorenzo Alexander calling it similar to being in a ‘car crash,’ to Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott saying that grass is safer, to even Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari going HAM on any owners that refuse to get rid of turf in a social media post earlier this season.

Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible.

I’m sick of this..Do better! — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) September 12, 2023

DOLPHINS PLAYERS ARE NOT HAPPY

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert echoed these sentiments after seeing his teammate Phillips go down as another victim to MetLife and Woody Johnson’s refusal to get rid of turf yesterday.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert on the turf field at MetLife Stadium:



“We have to do something about this” pic.twitter.com/YkcLQeo6AZ — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 24, 2023

THE ANSWER IS SIMPLE…

“This field’s turf – no player wants to go down with a significant injury. You saw what happened to Aaron Rodgers in his very first game – it just sucks… we got to do something about this turf and this playing surface because obviously it’s still a major problem even with [team owners] still trying to figure out what to do… it needs to change,” Mostert told reporters.

Newsflash to everyone out there – the answer is pretty simple: Put in grass.

And to the geniuses on social media who are blaming the NFL and the NFLPA for not making a bigger deal about it – they have and it fell on deaf ears.

The NFLPA brought in experts, documentation, statistics and more to show the NFL that playing on turf and synthetic grass led to more injuries, especially foot and ankle ones.

What did the NFL do? They brought in their own experts to contradict the players that put their health and safety on the line and said that according to their data they don’t see turf as a big concern. That Roger Goodell – what a guy!

IT COMES DOWN TO MONEY

It is up to the individual team owners to decide what kind of field to use. Unfortunately, if Woody Johnson didn’t even consider changing it after Rodgers went down – it’s going to take an act of God (or a new owner) to get rid of it. Personally, I don’t understand why an owner would want to invest tens of millions of dollars on a player only to put them at risk – but hey, what do I or the players know?!

The reason they won’t comes down to one thing and one thing only – money. They don’t want to spend the money to rip out the turf and seed, grow and consistently cultivate the grass.

That is unless, you’re a soccer player.

This past summer Woody Johnson’s MetLife Stadium took out their turf and used all grass for the Arsenal vs Manchester United match. And guess what – for the upcoming 2026 World Cup games, FIFA demanded that SoFi Stadium and others replace their turf with real grass as well.

We live in a bizarro world where soccer teams not even based here in America have more power than actual NFL athletes and teams.