Dak Prescott Is ‘100% A Grass Guy,’ And Understandably So, But Unfortunately Plays For The Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

While plenty of NFL players have suffered serious injuries playing on artificial turf, Dak Prescott may be the unfortunate owner of the most gruesome injury we’ve ever seen on fake grass with his ankle injury in 2020. Given his not-so-pleasant memory on turf, Prescott is very much on Team Grass.

The artificial turf vs. natural grass discussion certainly isn’t new, but the discussion has now been brought back to the forefront following Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night on MetLife Stadium’s turf.

Dak Prescott is a big grass guy, not an artifical turf guy. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Whether the surface played a significant role in Rodgers’ injury specifically is up for debate, but we live in the year 2023 where we simply must overreact to everything. Practically every quarterback around the league has been asked throughout the week to share an opinion on turf vs. natural grass, and Prescott didn’t hesitate to share his love for grass.

Unfortunately for Prescott, his Dallas Cowboys play on artificial turf at AT&T Stadium.

“Yeah, I’m 100 percent a grass guy,” Prescott said, according to Pro Football Talk. “My injury plays a huge part in that. How physical this game is, the way guys are getting tackled, it’s a whole lot safer, in my opinion, on grass than turf.”

“That’s hard on our bodies,” Prescott continued. “This is a billion-dollar business and you want the best product on the field all the time.”

Joe Burrow Differs From Dak Prescott

While Prescott cast his vote for real grass around the league, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a different route when asked about grass vs. turf.

“I think the last couple of years, studies have come out how much safer grass fields are. So I think that’s important,” Burrow said. “I think the most important thing is having a standard for the turf fields, having each turf field across the league have a standard, and all of them are the same. Everywhere you go that has turf, each turf is different. I think having uniformity across the league would be best.”

The Bengals also play on artificial turf, for what it’s worth,