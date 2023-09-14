Joe Burrow Brings Logic Into The Turf vs. Grass Field Debate In The NFL

Videos by OutKick

It took all of about 17 seconds for many NFL players, fans, and media members alike to call for the ban of artificial turf after it was revealed Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers certainly isn’t the first, nor will he be the last player in the league to suffer an injury on an artificial turf field.

Nevertheless, the turf vs. grass field debate is one everyone seems to be jumping on one side of, there doesn’t appear to be a sliver of middle ground. Joe Burrow, whose Cincinnati Bengals play on artificial turf, thinks the simple fix for the time being is having a uniform rule in place when it comes to the fake grass around the league.

“I think the last couple of years, studies have come out how much safer grass fields are. So I think that’s important,” Burrow said. “I think the most important thing is having a standard for the turf fields, having each turf field across the league have a standard, and all of them are the same. Everywhere you go that has turf, each turf is different. I think having uniformity across the league would be best.”

Joe Burrow just wants there to be a universal artificial turf in the NFL. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

That certainly makes sense, which is probably why the NFL hasn’t implemented a universal rule when it comes to turf. Of course, not every stadium with artificial turf installed it the exact same time, and new turf has apparently ‘improved’ over the years, but franchises who insist on having fake grass having the same fake grass doesn’t seem like too big of an ask.

We’re talking about a league worth billions filled with teams worth billions. Getting the safest grass, whether it be real or fake, should be a pretty simple job to accomplish.