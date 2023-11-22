NFL Players Vote MetLife Stadium The Worst Place To Play

Videos by OutKick

Survey Says: MetLife Stadium sucks.

The home of the Jets and the Giants is the worst NFL stadium to play in, according to The Athletic‘s anonymous player poll. MetLife got 18.4% of the vote — well ahead of the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field, which came in second at 13.9%.

The results aren’t exactly surprising, especially after all the complaints we’ve heard about the artificial turf.

One player said the “turf sucks and the whole place is lame.” Another didn’t hold back — saying the “fans are horrible. Everything about that place is horrible.”

The Jets have worked to upgrade their fan experience in recent years — introducing pyrotechnics, lasers, T-shirt cannons, a sing-along national anthem and LED bracelets that create a stadium-wide strobe light effect.

But none of those things help the players or fix the field.

“I foresee a day, my hope is we can get to a day at some point in the future when we can have a grass field that we’re able to maintain with two different teams and all the other events we have,” Giants owner John Mara said at the NFL meetings in March.

“I think we can get there at some point. Maybe it’s a hybrid product or something.”

Who needs real grass when you have T-shirt cannons and strobe lights?! (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, players love visiting Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“That place is electric,” one player said. “That’s one of the coolest places to play. In my opinion, the loudest in the NFL.”

Other popular spots included Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Green Bay’s Lambeau Field and Seattle’s Lumen Field.

