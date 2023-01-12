Mel Gibson’s ‘Passion Of The Christ 2’ Might Be On The Way And Twitter Had Jokes

It’s been nearly 16 years since Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ hit theaters, made a ton of money, and stirred up controversy.

Somewhere during that stretch, between making a movie in ancient Mayan, appearing in his pal Jodie Foster’s Beaver (heh, heh… “Beaver”), and undergoing a very public fall from grace, Gibson had time to work on a sequel.

Rumors began swirling that the film could begin shooting this year, with Jim Caviezel set to return as Jesus.

The sequel is set to be called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. Whether or not this spells the start of a new Biblical Cinematic Universe (BCU) remains to be seen. Whenever this thing hits theaters be sure to sit through the credits in case there’s a post-credits scene with a shoe-horned cameo from Methuselah or something.

While it already has a title, that didn’t keep Twitter users from spitballin’ some new ones and trying to figure out what the sequel will be like.

The Passion Of The Christ 2: I know what you did last supper — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) January 12, 2023

Passion 2: Jesus’ Revenge



“They made him rest in peace, now he’ll make them rest in pieces!” — Stephen LeGresley (Black Lives Matter) (@S_LeGresley) January 12, 2023

If the Passion of the Christ 2 isn’t a buddy comedy with Jesus at least once saying, “I’m too old for this shit” I AM OUT. — Jamie Kilstein (@jamiekilstein) January 12, 2023

Judas and Pontius Pilate when they see the ad for Passion Of The Christ 2 pic.twitter.com/mJOVAWh27R https://t.co/4YnM8JPZIT — Tony Bennett 🐐 (@_griffindor_15) January 12, 2023

passion of the christ 2 finally got the greenlight? can't wait pic.twitter.com/E2zBNkBcFh — the new year brother (@boatss) January 12, 2023

Passion of the Christ 2: A New Legacy https://t.co/WcKgWlnMsE pic.twitter.com/Gt5MU5KTPy — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) January 12, 2023

Jesus schooling Satan in a game of hoops is infinitely less sacrilegious than LeBron’s Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The film doesn’t have a release date yet, and those rumors of shooting being just weeks away are unsubstantiated. Even so, with a Knives Out sequel recently released and a Joker sequel on the way, it’s a great time to be a sequel lover (if that’s even a thing).

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle