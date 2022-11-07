Netflix Drops Awesome Trailer For ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

A full trailer has hit the web for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” and it’s awesome.

“Knives Out” was one of the most successful films of the past decade, and now, Netflix will bring fans a sequel with Daniel Craig reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc.

The trailer should send expectations soaring even higher. Give it a watch below.

Netflix describes the plot of “Glass Onion” as follows:

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles’ former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

It’s also worth noting the cast for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is outrageously loaded. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista all join Daniel Craig in the film.

That’s an insane lineup for a single movie. For those of you who don’t know, Madelyn Cline got her big break on “Outer Banks,” and seems destined to become a star.

Netflix paid huge money for the rights to “Knives Out.”

As I said above, the first “Knives Out” film was incredible. It was one of the few movies over the past several years that was a must-watch film.

Everyone I know who watched it loved it. The insane success led to Netflix spending $450 million to secure the rights to future films.

“Glass Onion” will be the first movie in the “Knives Out” saga released by the streaming giant. If the preview is an accurate indication of things to come, we’re in for a wild time.

You can catch “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” starting December 23 on Netflix. There’s a very high chance Daniel Craig and company hit another huge home run.