‘Space Jam’ Role Earns LeBron James Worst Actor Award

We all know that LeBron James is the worst actor on the planet, but on Saturday, it became official. James received a Golden Raspberry Award, an Oscar parody award more commonly known as a “Razzie,” for his starring role in last summer’s Space Jam: A New Legacy.

James, who’s annually considered to one of the best in the NBA, bested four other nominees — Ben Platt, Mark Wahlberg, Scott Eastwood and Roe Hartrampf — in the race for spectacular ineptitude.

This Razzie shouldn’t come as a surprise. LeBron was the odds-on favorite to take home the hardware. Shortly after the movie’s premier, the director of the original Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, Joe Pytka shared his thoughts on James and the sequel, per Indie Wire:

“It’s not ‘Space Jam.’ ‘Space Jam’ is Michael Jordan. No matter how much LeBron wants to be a great player — and he is a great player — he’s not Michael Jordan. There will never be another Michael Jordan.”

When it comes to acting, it seems that James did not want to be like Mike. Along with his Worst Actor award, LeBron took home an additional Razzie for Worst Screen Combo, and the movie itself claimed Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. However, Space Jam: A New Legacy, widely considered a shoo in for the Worst Picture Razzie, lost out to Diana: The Musical.

The motto of the Razzies is “Own your bad,” which empowers recipients to accept responsibility for all of their performances, including the terrible ones.

Well, LeBron, we saw your version of Space Jam and we know the Lakers’ record this season. So, yeah. Your bad, indeed.

