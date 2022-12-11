First Look At ‘Joker’ Sequel Drops

The first look at the new “Joker” movie has arrived.

Joaquin Phoenix stole the show in the original 2019 film, and production is now underway on “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

Director Todd Phillips shared an Instagram photo late Saturday afternoon of Phoenix in character as the Joker getting a shave. While it’s not much, it definitely sets the tone for what’s coming.

Plot details aren’t known for the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit, but folie à deux is a mental term that is defined as “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

That would seem to indicate there will possibly be a member of Arthur Fleck’s family getting in on the action in the sequel.

That’s pure speculation, but after breaking down the name, it seems possible.

First look at “Joker: Folie à Deux” released. Joaquin Phoenix returns as the title character. The film comes out in 2024. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

If you haven’t already seen “Joker,” I can’t recommend it enough. Of all the comic book related films we’ve seen over the past several years, it’s definitely the best since “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

Phoenix was absolutely chilling. Viewers got to watch him transform from a failed comedian into a cold-blooded killer.

Now, expectations couldn’t be higher for “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Fans are expecting another home run from Phillips, and I’m betting we’re going to get it. You can catch the second “Joker” film with Joaquin Phoenix starting October 4, 2024.