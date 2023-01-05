Meghan King, the ex-wife of former MLB star Jim Edmonds and Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, is ready to put a rough 2022 behind her and start the new year with a clean slate.

And if that means changing some things up between the sheets, so be it!

“I will explore my sexuality if I want to, and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant,” she wrote in her personal blog this week.

“I’m living authentically this year. I will be inspired to persevere by those brightly lit individuals around me.”

Meghan King is ready to turn the page in 2023. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia)

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’ current wife once had threesome

Good for Meghan, especially after a pretty tumultuous few years.

First, there was the split from Jim Edmonds, the former St. Louis Cardinals legend who was excellent in MVP 2005 (if you know, you know).

The two lovebirds were together for six years before calling it quits, but they did manage to squeeze in a threesome with Edmonds’ current wife, Kortnie O’Connor, before finalizing their divorce in 2021.

Anyways, that’s neither here nor there, just a fun fact. This post is about Meghan King, who is looking to rebound from an awful year that included an annulment from Cuffe Biden Owens and a sticky legal battle with Edmonds.

Why did she feel the need to get an annulment from Joe Biden’s nephew just two months after tying the knot? Simple!

“(It) was almost like an arranged marriage,” she said last spring during a Sirius XM radio hit.

Welp, that’ll do it!

Our girl is ready to put all of that behind her, though, as we clean the slate for a new year. The now thrice-divorced (OK, twice plus the Ross Gellar annulment) King said in her blog that 2023 is all about good vibes, and good times.

“This year my personal life was ravaged with more of the same. The family court system is broken as hell and 2022 was another glaring reminder. But in 2023 things will change,” she added. “I have eliminated all antidepressants and hormonal supplements. I am present.

“I am enforcing boundaries and angering people because I’m standing up for myself in new ways that weren’t expected before. I am present.”