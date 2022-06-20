Megan Rapinoe: People Only Know Right-Wing Talking Points On Trans Athletes

On a weekend when a world swimming governance board determined it would restrict transgender women from competing against biological women, LGBTQ spokesperson Megan Rapinoe just happened to have an interview with TIME drop and she has thoughts on why her side is losing this ideological war.

FINA, the world governing board for swimming, will now require transgender competitors to have transitioned by the age of 12 to compete against biological females.

Rapinoe thinks decisions like this one is the result of the “right’s” messaging.

“I’m 100% supportive of trans inclusion. People do not know very much about it. We’re missing almost everything. Frankly, I think what a lot of people know is versions of the right’s talking points because they’re very loud. They’re very consistent, and they’re relentless,” Rapinoe told TIME.

“At the highest level, there is regulation. In collegiate sports, there is regulation. And at the Olympic and professional level. It’s not like it’s a free-for-all where everyone’s just doing whatever.”

She’s right, after Sunday there’s actually legislation on this subject.

FINA will now go to work creating an “open competition policy,” which is something people have called for where trans athletes can compete, set new records, snap records, win medals. Fans and brands can go support their favorite trans athletes and biological women can have their sports back without fear of a man who went through puberty as a male can just lower his testosterone and say he wants to race against biological women.

“I would also encourage everyone out there who is afraid someone’s going to have an unfair advantage over their kid to really take a step back and think what are we actually talking about here,” Rapino added. “We’re talking about people’s lives. I’m sorry, your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important. It’s not more important than any one kid’s life.

“Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone’s scholarships, are dominating in every sport, are winning every title. I’m sorry, it’s just not happening. So we need to start from inclusion, period. And as things arise, I have confidence that we can figure it out. But we can’t start at the opposite. That is cruel. And frankly, it’s just disgusting.”

Ms. Inclusion is playing dumb here with her whole, “taking everyone’s scholarship” thing. She knows what happened in that pool in Atlanta back in March when Lia Thomas beat Olympians to win a NCAA swimming national championship. She knows it’s a fraud victory. Lia’s opponents know its a fraud championship, but they have to stay silent because they’ll be attacked and Rapinoe, a fellow Olympian, isn’t coming to their defense.

So much for Megan Rapinoe standing up for women. She’s actually the last person a biological woman should want standing up for womens’ rights in sports. She’s perfectly fine watching those Title IX rights stripped away.

Just read her words. She spells it out.

Ladies, she’d sell you out in a second if it meant more money in her pocket.

You’ve been warned.