Meet Brittlyn Barnes, The Wife Of Utah QB Bryson Barnes Who’s Ready For Stardom

I know Utah fans are a little worried without (allegedly) starter Cam Rising for tonight’s opener against Florida, but I’m here to say not to worry. Being the Gators fan I am, I did some Big J research on backup QB Bryson Barnes, and I’ve decided I’m ALL IN on him.

Why? Simple. He’s a man. How do I know? Well, for starters — the junior QB celebrated his TWO-YEAR wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Two years! Junior! Those two things aren’t supposed to go together, but here we are.

Let’s all get up on our feet and meet Bryson’s wife — high school sweetheart, Brittlyn Barnes.

Unreal. I thought I got married young and I was 23! Bryson Barnes here makes me look silly.

It’s rare you see a college football wife. Really, really rare. We talk about NFL WAGs all the time, but it just doesn’t happen in college. It’s like spotting a unicorn.

I’m all in, though. You think Bryson’s gonna be intimidated going against an SEC defense on the national stage with his wife in the stands? Nope. No shot. Married guys are built different, I’ve learned that over the years.

The crap that used to worry me just bounces off me like rubber bullets now. I just have other things to worry about — bills, anniversary dates, happy wife-happy-life, etc.

With Cam Rising likely out for the Utes, Bryson Barnes will be Utah’s main QB tomorrow night.



Throwback to the 2021 Rose Bowl where Barnes also came in after a Rising injury and threw a game-tying TD vs. Ohio State with 1:54 remaining. pic.twitter.com/OVc0lEsF69 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) August 30, 2023

I laugh all the time thinking about the crap that I thought was “stressful” back in college. Hilarious.

But Utah QB Bryson Barnes has already learned that and he’s only a junior. Unreal wisdom.

I’m all in on Utah’s backup QB and more than all in on college football wife Brittlyn Barnes.

What a development out in Provo.