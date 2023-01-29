Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby Shows Off Rim-Rattling Dunks, Slick Handles At Blacktop Pickup Game In Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

If football doesn’t work out for Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, he might have a career in basketball. The 25-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler recently pulled up to a blacktop pickup game and put on a show.

Crosby, who received a big extension with Las Vegas on a special day in March, had a career year this fall. He combined for 88 total tackles, 58 solo, with 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Even if Patrick Mahomes tries to act otherwise, Crosby is a beast.

The Texas-native has become one of the best players at his position.

He stands 6-foot-5, 255 pounds with 33-inch arms and 9.75-inch hands. The Eastern Michigan alum ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day with a 36-inch vertical, a 10-foot-2 broad jump, and 18 reps on the bench press. Pretty freakish numbers across the board that translated well to the next level!

Crosby gives offensive coordinators fits with his quick twitch and crazy closing speed.

There is simply no way to game plan for the man they call ‘Mad Maxx.’

That also appears to be true on the basketball court. He is a force to be reckoned with no matter the sport.

With the offseason officially upon the Raiders, Crosby ran 5s at a local blacktop earlier this week and the highlights of his evening are ridiculous. Whether he was crossing up defenders with the tricky dribbles, dishing out dimes, or throwing down hammers— all eyes were on him and it’s not hard to see why.

Obviously, the level of play was not up to NBA standard. But with that being said, there are very few athletes that could go out and put on a show of Crosby’s caliber and he left everybody impressed.

“You got any eligibility left, just tryna see somethin 👀,” said UNLV basketball.

“Yeaaaaa we gotta squad up,” said Myles Garrett, who is quite the hooper in his own right.

“Different bro,” said Christian Kirk.

“🐐” proclaimed Von Miller.

Needless to say, Crosby’s basketball skills had jaws on the floor. He went out and dominated!