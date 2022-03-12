Raiders Give Big Extension To DE Maxx Crosby On Special Day

Videos by OutKick

March 11 is a day to remember for Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby: the date that marks his decision to go sober.

Las Vegas wanted to commemorate Crosby, 24, on the two-year anniversary of his sobriety by signing him to a four-year, $98.9 million extension, made official on Friday.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Crosby’s new deal also guarantees a total of $58 million.

He stood out among the league’s best pass rushers: tallying 56 combined tackles, eight sacks and seven passes defended at the line.

Crosby was off to a strong start after getting drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019. Crosby posted 10 sacks, 47 combined tackles, and four forced fumbles in his first campaign.

His ascending trajectory staggered in 2020 when he checked into rehab for alcoholism. Two years later, Crosby is more than proving that he was committed to the decision to go sober.

After being named a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Crosby’s stock with the team almost assured that Las Vegas would try to re-sign the relentless rusher.

“Obviously, this is just the beginning of where I want to be, but this is an incredible gesture by the team and I’m just fired up to get back in the playoffs and continue chasing a ring,” Crosby said, following the team’s announcement on Friday.

The Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension. (via @RapSheet and @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/8ipLglo1v4 — NFL (@NFL) March 11, 2022

Today Is A Special Day… 2 Years Sober🦅🖤 pic.twitter.com/FbBoIjTH4g — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) March 11, 2022

