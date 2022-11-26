Matt Rhule Officially Accepts Nebraska Job

Matt Rhule has officially agreed to become the next head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Following a couple days of intense rumors swirling around and reports that Nebraska had locked in on Rhule as the next man up in Lincoln, Rhule has ultimately decided to accept the job, the program announced Saturday morning.

The future is bright in Lincoln.



Introducing Matt Rhule: Head Coach, Nebraska Football#GBR pic.twitter.com/yvGE9mWYnh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

Contract details aren’t known at this time, but due to the fact the Panthers owe him north of $30 million, there will likely be some kind of drawdown on the money owed to him by his old NFL franchise.

On Nebraska’s end, don’t be surprised if Rhule is paid north of $7 million annually with a huge pot of money for assistants.

The only way Nebraska managed to score Rhule was by making the offer so large he couldn’t say no.

Nebraska hires Matt Rhule. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

For the fans, they definitely should be celebrating this news. Rhule is a proven winner at the college level. He successfully turned around Baylor in just a couple years.

Prior to that, he won a surprising number of games at Temple. Now, the Cornhuskers will depend on him to use that same energy to save the program. It’s been a long time since Nebraska was actually competitive. The fans are desperate for a winning team in Lincoln. Matt Rhule can give that to them.

Matt Rhule won 11 games during his final season at Baylor in 2019. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

This is a great move for Nebraska, the Big Ten and college football in general.