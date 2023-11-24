Masters Girl Is Now ‘Thanksgiving Day Parade Girl’ As Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral With Ex-Cheerleader Mom

Videos by OutKick

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto, the Texas Tech cheerleader who stole the hearts of millions of golf fans across the nation last April, stole the show at Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

If you read Monday’s Nightcaps, you saw it coming from a mile away. Once again, OutKick was so far ahead of the trends the rest of the Big J journos don’t know what hit them.

For those who didn’t enjoy a Monday night ‘Cap, here’s the quick backstory …

Texas Tech cheerleader Aaliyah Kikumoto — AKA the Masters Girl — was one of a handful of dancers from Lubbock who danced their brains off on country singer Alex Smith’s Louisiana-themed float.

Kikumoto was also joined by her mom, AJ — a former cheerleader for the Denver Nuggets.

To top off the family affair, the patriarch of the Masters Girl family, Charles, was kind enough to document the whole darn thing and give OutKick an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the parade.

Everybody caught up? Good! Let’s dive in:

Texas Tech cheerleader Aaliyah Kikumoto is now the Masters Girl & Thanksgiving Girl

What a way to spend Thanksgiving! One day you’re just a Texas Tech cheerleader trying to make a name for yourself, the next your an internet star at Augusta National, and the next you’re competing with Al Roker for screen time during the biggest parade of the year.

Charles was also kind enough to pass along a few more tidbits from the Big Apple:

Typically around Thanksgiving, I’m pulling a hammy playing turkey bowl football, then icing it with a cool beverage while watching the Macys parade. This year I’ve already pulled the hammy trying to keep up with the Masters Girl and Masters Girl Mom in NYC.

– Funny. Love this dude.

Four pom moms were honored to dance with the girls (aka hot pom mom squad) to round out the age of those dancing on the float. These moms averaged in their 50s so to hang with these girls was impressive. Aj danced for the Denver Nuggets and one of the other moms danced for the Kansas City Chiefs.

– What a roster they have a Tecxs Tech. That’s how your do the transfer portal.

Hardly saw Masters girl as she was out on the town with her pom friends. Her instagram will have some pics – note her green jacket (masters style) while in ManhaTTAn (note the TT for Texas Tech) which has been commonly used on social media.

The Tech fans that were here wouldn’t be your usual visitors for the parade and holiday weekend. These are God fearing, hard working, blue collar type folks that probably don’t don’t do lines, but I think had a blast this week in this town! Those at the parade around me were wearing cowboy hats, cowboy boots and Texas tech belt buckles.

– New York City didn’t know what hit them. I’d love to see the look on some of their faces when the rednecks took over. I love this freaking country.

There you have it. What a damn day for Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto, mother AJ, and the rest of the Texas Tech Hot Pom Mom Squad.

The Chiefs have Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, but Red Raider nation has the HPMS. Advantage, Texas Tech.

Time to go beat some Longhorn butt this weekend and finish strong.