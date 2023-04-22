Videos by OutKick

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto’s ride is just getting started, if she has anything to say about it anyway. After fully embracing her viral moment in Augusta a couple of weekends ago, she landed herself a modeling gig.

The Texas Tech dancer has no plans to simply take her modeling cash and fade into the background. In fact, she’s eyeing a run as an influencer. A couple of days ago Aaliyah hinted at that when she made it clear that she’s more than a fan of golf by hitting up a Top Golf and crushing a few balls.

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto wants to be the next Paige Spiranac (Image Credit: TikTok)

What has the Masters Girl thinking she’s primed for a run as an influencer? Well she added more than 40k followers in just a couple of days after being noticed at the tournament. She told Daily Star Sport that the response was immediate.

“It has been quite the experience for me and family,” Aaliyah said. “Just hours after the tournament ended, we were driving from Augusta to Atlanta airport and we stopped at a rest area and people recognized us and talked to us. Then the same thing happened when we got to the airport.”

Despite the almost instant recognition, Aaliyah had no idea what was happening until she made it back home. The fact that phones weren’t allowed at the Masters caused the initial delay.

“We went to dinner and got back home about 10pm when I started to get those texts, calls, and messages about the TikTok videos. We then got to see a ‘viral experience’ play out and my phone was literally blowing up.”

From Masters Girl To Golf Influencer?

Aaliyah, who has done some modeling in the past, leaned into her viral moment and said getting back into modeling “feels natural again.” But that’s not where she plans to put on the breaks on her viral run. As was touched on earlier, she plans on doing some influencing.

Not just any influencing, she told Daily Star Sport that she wants to getting into the increasingly crowded field of golf influencing. She wants to follow in the footsteps of two of the more recognizable golf influencers, Paige Spiranac and Claire Hogle.

But Aaliyah isn’t going to lock herself into one category of the influencing game. She has plans to take on several different categories.

“As I look at this opportunity, I’m looking to be a multi-disciplined influencer, whether that be dance, golf, modeling, etc,” she admitted. “I’ve got other interests as well which will be announced shortly. I’m sort of like a Swiss army knife.”

Go big or go home, right? Aaliyah is fully embracing that. She wants to be the next Paige Spiranac while branching out into several different influencing categories. That’s going pretty big.