Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto Can Crush A Golf Ball

Just when it was starting to look like Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto’s 15 minutes of fame was starting to flame out, the Texas Tech dancer went to a driving range over the weekend.

It’s official — Masters Girl’s 15 minutes aren’t over (she’s now modeling!) and we could have ourselves a top-ten candidate in the world golf influencer ranking standings. Yes, Paige “Paigeviews” Spiranac is still on top with rising superstar Grace Charis sitting in the No. 2 spot, but an up-and-coming talent like Masters Girl could easily grab a No. 10 ranking, especially after her driving range exhibition.

In a video that’s being hailed as a driving range masterpiece, Masters Girl shows off a backswing that has people talking. We’re talking John Daly-esque. We’re talking about Masters Girl not getting cheated. We’re talking full contact.

“Wow she can play golf to, she’s a keeper.. lol,” one of her fans wrote after watching the impressive golf footage.

It’s one thing to go viral for standing behind Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka at The Masters wearing Masters gear and smiling for millions of fans watching at home while sprawled out in their recliners. It’s another to be a Texas Tech dancer, model, Masters Girl who can smash a golf ball.

Folks, this is how stars are born. You’re watching the very fast evolution of a star in the golf-influencing world.

“Further past parallel than John Daly,” writes another fan.

You make the call here. Who has more backswing: Masters Girl or John Daly?

If I’m advising Masters Girl, I’m telling her to lean in HARD on the golf stuff. She clearly has a strong golf background and all she has to do to keep the algorithm juiced is to hit a few golf balls in the middle of the fairway. That will ease the transition away from The Masters hat she’s been wearing in so much content that has become the focus of numerous hateful comments about her looks before and after the hat.

“The hat stays on in bed,” one jerk commented on TikTok.

“Hat on 9/10 hate (SIC) off 6/10,” writes another.

This is where Masters Girl’s management team needs to buckle down.

GOLF CONTENT….GOLF CONTENT….GOLF CONTENT….COPY PAIGE SPIRANAC’S CONTENT METHODOLOGY.

Do not shorten her backswing. DO NOT LISTEN to people who’ve never created content a day in their life. Listen to the pros. Ask the pros for help. DO NOT READ THE COMMENTS.

Follow these steps and Masters Girl will move right up the World’s Golf Influencer rankings. Trust me — the OutKick Culture Department invented the rankings.