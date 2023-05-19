Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto Takes Her Talents To PGA Championship

Videos by OutKick

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto is hoping lightning strikes twice at the PGA Championship.

That’s right. Kikumoto, the Texas Tech cheerleader who stole our hearts last month at Augusta, is in Rochester for the weekend hoping for another viral moment.

Some will say she’s being a little too cocky. Others will say you have to strike when the iron’s hot.

I’ll simply defer to Wayne Gretzky on this one — assuming he’s not still sleeping from his TNT bender last night.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, Aaliyah! Find those cameras and do your thing.

Aaliyah Kikumoto looking to capture Masters glory at PGA Championship

Those above screenshots come courtesy of Aaliyah Kikumoto’s Instagram story, and boots on the ground tell OutKick she watched a couple heavy hitters — including Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, and Bryson DeChambeau — tee off during Thursday’s opening round.

There’s resting on your laurels and enjoying the rewards, and then there’s getting back to the grind and looking for your next shot at glory.

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto is clearly in that camp. She’s risen to stardom since going viral last month at Augusta, including scoring a couple modeling gigs after the CBS cameras caught her on the 16th hole.

But that’s not good enough in this industry — not in today’s world, at least.

The influencer game is cutthroat, especially in the golf world. Getting to the top of the mountain is easy. Staying there is where the real games begin.

Just ask Paige Spiranac, who’s been fending off opponents for years now. Ain’t easy at the top, and Aaliyah Kikumoto isn’t taking any chances.

She’s grinding away this weekend and braving the frigid conditions at Oak Hill just hoping to catch lightning in a bottle once again.

Stay tuned. Can’t wait to see how the weekend unfolds.