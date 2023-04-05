Robot Announcers Coming To The Masters And They Sound Electric (Just Kidding)

Videos by OutKick

Well, it’s officially happened — Jim Nantz will be replaced by a robot at The Masters this weekend.

OK, maybe not officially, but the robots are coming for us, boys and girls. It’s been happening across grocery stores and fast food chains across the world for years, and now they’re coming for our golf.

Apparently, the Masters app — one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind — is debuting a new AI announcer this week thanks to the fellas over at IBM Watson, who have spent years training a language model to learn the game of golf.

That model is gonna make his big debut starting tomorrow, and he sounds like a blast!

We got a sneak peek at the Masters app’s new AI commentary, which’ll be live this week.@IBMWatson has trained a language model to learn golf and deliver insights in real time like an announcer would. Here’s an example of what it’ll sound like. pic.twitter.com/Epij5Rcvse — Stephen Hennessey (@S_HennesseyGD) April 5, 2023

What a rush! Nothing gets the juices flowing on a Sunday at Augusta like hearing, he took stroke two and the ball traveled 162 yards to the green-side bunker.

Anyone else ready to run through a brick wall?! I mean, who needs Verne Lundquist basically having an orgasm over Tiger Woods’ iconic shot in 2005 when you can have a language model paint a picture like that?

Who needs ‘better than most!,’ when you can have ‘he made the putt’?

Expect anything different!? Nah. How about, ‘he made birdie.’

‘A return to glory!’ will now be, ‘Eldrick Tont Woods wins.’ (Yep, that’s his actual name.)

Electric City. Can’t wait!

Judging by the reaction to this one 18-second clip, though, I am HERE for the chaos starting tomorrow.

If I know golf Twitter, it’ll be mayhem.

Better than Azinger. Ill take it — burner9876541 (@REALbrentpaske) April 5, 2023

This is amazing and terrible — Cody Large (@codylarge_) April 5, 2023