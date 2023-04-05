Phil Mickelson ‘Didn’t Say A Word’ During Drama-Free Masters Champions Dinner

Videos by OutKick

Heading into the Masters Champions dinner, many were expecting drama to unfold with six LIV golfers sharing a table with many who have publically bashed anything and everything involved with the Saudi-backed circuit. Some circled Phil Mickelson as a potential source of controversy, but nothing came to fruition.

Fuzzy Zoller, who won his green jacket in 1979, was in attendance on Tuesday night and explained that there were no fireworks and that Phil Mickelson completely kept to himself the entire evening.

“We’re just 33 past champions in a room, all trying to get along,” Zoeller told Golfweek. “Nobody said a word about it. Phil sat near the end of the table and kept to himself. He didn’t speak at all.”

Tommy Aaron, the 1973 winner, took things a bit further when describing the scene around Mickelson.

“I wished him good luck, but I couldn’t believe how quiet he was,” Aaron explained. “Phil took a very low profile. He didn’t say a word.”

After his February 2022 comments bashing the PGA Tour while simultaneously calling the Saudis who sign his paychecks “scary motherfu–ers” was the story in golf for months on end, Mickelson has kept a low profile. Partly because of how over-the-top his remarks were and also because his golf game has been nothing short of bad since joining LIV Golf.

As for the lack of drama at the Champions Dinner, it’s not at all surprising the 33 past champions in the room kept things cordial. Fists weren’t going to start flying inside a dining room at Augusta National despite plenty of folks out there wishing they would.

