Marvin Harrison Jr. Asserts Dominance, Draws NFL Eyeballs In Ohio State’s Win At Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions gave Marvin Harrison Jr., and Ohio State an early scare, but their bark proved to be bigger than their bite. Second-ranked Ohio State found themselves trailing 13th-ranked PSU at halftime and again in the fourth quarter. But two fourth quarter Buckeye scores within 34 seconds put the Buckeyes on top for good. Final score: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31.

A big reason why Ohio State left Beaver Valley Stadium with the win – wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who’s quickly becoming the best receiver in the nation.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18). (Getty Images)

Ohio State’s sophomore wideout finished with game highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (185). Harrison didn’t score, but he dominated from the first snap to the last. Those 185 yards were the most ever recorded by an Ohio State receiver versus Penn State.

Marvin Harrison Jr is #special pic.twitter.com/henAQQeXfG — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 29, 2022 Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Penn State.

Harrison Jr. Scored Three Touchdowns Last Season

Even former Penn State players couldn’t help but heap praise on Harrison, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marvin Harrison Sr.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, a Penn State alum, was amongst them. “…He can be a number 1 pick!!!,” Parsons said of Harrison.

Marvin Harrison is legit a problem!!! He can be a number 1 pick!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 29, 2022

Prior to Saturday’s win at Penn State, Harrison was already cementing himself as the nation’s top wideout. Through the first seven games of the season, Harrison recorded 31 receptions for more than 500 yards. He’s scored 9 touchdowns.

Longtime Philadelphia Eagle Hugh Douglas chimed in on Twitter this afternoon, saying of Harrison: “Marvin Harrison Jr can go pro right now!”

Marvin Harrison Jr can go pro right now ! — Hugh Douglas (@Bighugh53) October 29, 2022

What made Harrison Jr’s Saturday even more impressive, was that he did most of his damage working across from Joey Porter Jr. The Penn State cornerback is widely regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

Ohio State Is Now 8-0

And it wasn’t just pros helping themselves to Marvin’s Saturday afternoon Penn State BBQ. Analysts and media members were also along for the ride. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah was amongst them. “Anytime you’ve got Marvin Harrison Jr 1 on 1 to the right, there’s no need to work left.”

Anytime you’ve got Marvin Harrison Jr 1 on 1 to the right, there’s no need to work left. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) October 29, 2022

Up next for Harrison and the Buckeyes, Northwestern next Saturday.

