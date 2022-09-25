Marvin Harrison Jr. Balling For tOSU While Wearing An Apple Watch And Louis Vuitton Cleats Is The Ultimate Flex

Marvin Harrison Jr. is on a path very similar to his father. The Ohio State wide receiver is quickly becoming one of the biggest names to watch in college football because of both his play and his swag.

Harrison Jr., the son of 13-year Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher and Super Bowl champion Marvin Harrison Sr., was built in a lab. He stands 6-foot-4, 204 pounds and is wicked athletic.

The former four-star recruit signed with the Buckeyes in the Class of 2021 and burst onto the scene with three touchdowns in last year’s Rose Bowl. Now he is a prominent target for quarterback C.J. Stroud and it’s not hard to see why.

First and foremost, Harrison Jr. is a freak.

He can literally fly. His hops are stupid.

super marv 💥 pic.twitter.com/BuF0zKZ57r — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 16, 2022

And then over the summer, Harrison Jr. showed off his ridiculous speed and explosiveness by catching a touchdown… from himself. Well, kind of. He had a little bit of help but it’s just as insane.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. looks incredibly explosive while catching passes from a throwing machine. He's 6-3, 205 lbs and has impressive speed.



🎥: @MarvHarrisonJr (IG) pic.twitter.com/Gw4oZrG7Lz — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) May 30, 2022

Ohio State looks to return to the College Football Playoff this year and Harrison Jr. is a large part of the offense. Through the first three games of the year, he had 18 catches for 342 yards and five touchdowns.

On Saturday, Marvin Harrison Jr. was dripping.

Harrison Jr. was on the field, starting in the game against Wisconsin… while wearing an Apple Watch on his wrist!

Marvin Harrison Jr. is out here wearing an Apple Watch on the field ⌚️👀 pic.twitter.com/CerWyj7vnd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022

Garrett Wilson played a game for the Buckeyes while wearing an Apple Watch last year, so it wasn’t the first time that this happened in Columbus.

Garrett Wilson wore an Apple Watch too pic.twitter.com/Yi52QMtDII — Moose Talk (@Moose_Talk) September 25, 2022

However, Harrison Jr. set himself apart. He completed his look with some clean Louis V cleats.

Never mind that Ohio State’s annihilating Wisconsin…



Can we talk about Marvin Harrison Jr’s cleats?



This is some next level boujee action right here…@LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/MGyeEe1srL — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) September 25, 2022

Needless to say, the NFL Hall of Famer’s son stood out on the field.

If Harrison Jr.’s ridiculous athleticism wasn’t cool enough, he brought the heat. It begs the questions— Does he have an NIL deal with Louis Vuitton? Did his dad drop a bag on the cleats or did he buy them himself? Either way, the bar is set for on-field swag.