Micah Parsons Reminds Everyone Just How Fast He is

Micah Parsons insists he’s faster than Bears QB Justin Fields. And Parsons has the receipts to back it up.

The second-year Cowboys phenom was asked Wednesday if Fields was faster than Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. This was a hot topic since Fields is coming off a Monday Night Football appearance in which he tallied 82 yards on the ground.

Parsons and the Cowboys will see Fields this Sunday at home. Dallas, of course, plays Philly twice a year and Hurts often does nearly as much damage with his legs as he does his arm. But the Cowboys star seems far from concerned.

“None of them are faster than me so I don’t really think that’s a problem. At the end of day we just got to get them to the ground,” Parsons said, per Clarence Hill Jr..

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is confident he’s faster than a pair of speedy quarterbacks. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images).

Dallas Hosts The Bears Sunday At 1pm EST

Parsons is listed at 6’3, 245 pounds. He ran a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash at his Penn State Pro Day in 2021. Still, the thought of the NFL’s reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year being faster than Fields and Hurts seems almost unimaginable, if not downright scary. But, it’s true – at least according to Micah.

When pressed by Hill Jr. to confirm he correctly understood that Parsons is faster than Fields (who has two consecutive games of rushing for more than 80 yards), Parsons didn’t hesitate. “Yeah. I mean he knows it too. We’ve raced multiple times,” Parsons added. “We actually raced our 40 times back when he was coming out, beat him in that. It’s not even close.”

Some of Parsons’ impressive speed (and effort) was on display in last week’s win over Detroit. Despite trailing the play, Parsons was able to hit the jets and prevent Lions tight end Brock Wright from scoring a would be go-ahead touchdown.

Every team in the NFL wishes they had a Micah Parsons. Your team always has a chance to do something special when your best player gives CHAMPIONSHIP EFFORT. pic.twitter.com/tXxtlPWw8g — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 24, 2022 Micah Parsons Shows Off His Speed.

When asked about Micah Parsons’ eye-opening play, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said: “That was the biggest play of the game… He flashed right in front of my eyes… He has a different gear.”

