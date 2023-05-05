Martina Navratilova Slams Austin Killips, The Transgender Cyclist Who Took Home Women’s Title

Videos by OutKick

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been outspoken about transgender women (biological men) competing against biological female athletes, and she’s not happy with cyclist Austin Killips’ latest stunt.

Killips recently became the first transgender woman to win an official Union Cycliste International (UCI) event at a race in New Mexico. With his win, Killips also won the overall title for the Tour of the Gila five-race event.

Navratilova spoke out against Killips’ win on Twitter by sharing a New York Post story about the race writing, “women’s sports is NOT THE PLACE for trans identified male athletes.”

Transgender cyclist Austin Killips wins women's race, causes outrage- this will happen more and more- women’s sports is NOT THE PLACE for trans identified male athletes https://t.co/1KDuhYqyoh — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 3, 2023

The UCI defended its rules allowing biological men to race against women. Not only that, but the UCI implies that “scientific findings” haven’t shown a reason to ban men from racing against women.

“The UCI acknowledges that transgender athletes may wish to compete in accordance with their gender identity,” the organization said Tuesday.

“The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner. The UCI continues to follow the evolution of scientific findings and may change its rules in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.”

Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, showed support for World Athletics’ decision in March to ban transgender athletes from competing in all women’s events.