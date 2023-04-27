Martina Navratilova Slams Lia Thomas For Saying Feminists Are ‘Transphobes’

Videos by OutKick

This week, Lia Thomas made headlines again. The biological male who competes in women’s swimming wants more men to beat more women in sports. And women’s tennis legend Martina Navratilova isn’t having any of it.

As OutKick’s Matt Reigle reported on Wednesday, Thomas made some ridiculous comments against common sense people who think men shouldn’t compete against women.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, we respect Lia, as a woman, as a trans woman or whatever, we respect her identity, we just don’t think it’s fair,’” Thomas said. “You can’t really have that sort of half-support where you’re like, ‘Oh, I respect her as a woman here, but not here.’”

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been a constant champion for women’s sports. And on Thursday, she went in on Thomas.

Navratilova tweeted, “NEWSFLASH Lia- it’s not fair. We shouldn’t have to explain it to you over and over. Also- stop explaining feminism to feminists….”

Lia Thomas Says Her Critics Using 'Feminism' Claims To Hide Transphobia- NEWSFLASH Lia- it’s not fair. We shouldn’t have to explain it to you over and over. Also- stop explaining feminism to feminists…. https://t.co/vZxEva3rm2 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 26, 2023

Boom! Point, Navratilova. That’s a phrase Martina heard a lot throughout her career. Although, had men been allowed to compete in women’s tennis in the late 1970s, we might not know who Martina Navratilova even is.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova went after transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who claimed that feminists are just transphobes. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Thankfully, a large group of brave female athletes are standing up to the powers that be.

As OutKick’s Ian Miller reported Thursday, “A group of elite female athletes have signed a statement applauding the U.S. House for passing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

“Their letter was signed by 72 female athletes who compete at the highest levels in a variety of women’s sports. The list includes swimmer Riley Gaines, who’s faced physical and verbal threats in recent months over the fight to protect and ensure competitive fairness.”

We need more women like those 72 and Martina Navratilova to help end this madness.

Men shouldn’t be competing in women’s sports.

Full stop.