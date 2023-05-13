Marlon Humphrey Just Realized The Titanic Isn’t A Work Of Fiction

Videos by OutKick

Some people are students of history. Perhaps, Marlon Humphrey is one of them, but he’s the kind of student that doesn’t pay attention. Like, at all.

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens cornerback picked up his phone and proclaimed to the Twitter heavens that he had just learned that the Titanic — and the tragedy associated with it — were completely real.

Was today year old when I found out the Titanic was real….that’s wild lowkey — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) May 12, 2023

For those of you keeping track at home, Humphrey realized this 111 years after the Titanic side-swiped an iceberg in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

It was also 26 years after both his birth and the release of the film Titanic. Maybe he just thought that James Cameron had one hell of an imagination.

I mean, he did come up with Avatar, so…

Of course, you can’t make proclamations like this on Twitter and not expect to get at least somewhat roasted by others.

That is precisely what happened.

You gotta be kidding Marlo I can’t defend this — 𝙇𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝘽𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧 (@BurntByBateman) May 12, 2023

There’s certain things that you can keep to yourself 🤣 — Thomas (@TheThomasDeLaus) May 13, 2023

Marlon my dude, wow. 😂

Promise I’m laughing with you man. pic.twitter.com/oT29IGcOme — RỿCP⁵¹³ (@RyCP513) May 12, 2023

Unfortunately for Marlon Humphrey, only realizing the truth about one of history’s most famous nautical tragedies well into adulthood is just par for the course for Humphrey.

Humphrey is on record saying that there should be special seats on airplanes for fat people (alright, that one’s not a terrible idea). He also has talked at length about having followed the dietary advice of interest shyster Liver King.

