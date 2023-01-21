Ravens Star Suggests Planes Have Special Seats For Fat People

Marlon Humphrey thinks planes should have special seating for people who are overweight.

The Ravens star defensive back for seemingly no reason at all decided to weigh in on seating on planes with a take for the ages.

“I’m not body shaming…but there needs to be at least 10 big body seats on every plane,” Humphrey tweeted Friday. Apparently, a lot of people also agree with him because the tweet has gone mega-viral since he hit the send button. As of Saturday morning, it’s closing in on 20,000 likes.

I’m not body shaming…but there needs to be at least 10 big body seats on every plane.. — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 20, 2023

Marlon Humphrey came off the top rope with a take about planes and overweight people.

You know a take is about to be hot when it starts with “I’m not body shaming…but.” Whenever you throw a “but” in a sentence in this fashion, you know a heater is coming next.

It’s the classic format that is constantly mocked by comedians when someone says “I’m not racist, but…” or “I’m not sexist, but…”

You might not be, but starting a sentence with that clarification is certainly going to put people on edge for whatever might come next.

Marlon Humphrey suggests planes have special seats for fat people. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Now, does Marlon Humphrey have a point? I’m not going to weigh in on that, but generally speaking, I think we can all agree air travel has become absolute hell.

Flying used to be an experience. It was something people looked forward to. Now, airline companies pack you in there like sardines, and people like to behave like it’s their bedroom.

I was on a flight back from Vegas in September, and the behavior I witnessed was borderline appalling. People loudly talking, playing YouTube videos with no headphones and just behaving like children. And yes, the seating situation was a disaster for myself. Maybe, just maybe, Humphrey is onto something.

Marlon Humphrey suggests planes make special seating for fat people. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

We definitely didn’t expect to hop online and see Humprhey firing off howitzer-sized takes. I guess that’s what happens when you have a lot of free time on your hands after getting bounced from the playoffs.