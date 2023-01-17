Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey might want to have some words with his sister.

The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend, and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard became a hero when he took a fumble 98 yards back to the house for what became the game-winning score.

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ‼️



📺: #BALvsCIN on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/hNJJJGqxGF pic.twitter.com/PoVImXrfpz — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

Well, his sister Breona tweeted Monday that “Sam Hubbard kinda fine,” and didn’t hesitate to fire back with a few thoughts of his own.

“See this why we lost right here. It be your own flesh and blood,” Humphrey tweeted as he jokingly said he wanted to be emancipated from his family.

See this why we lost right here. It be your own flesh and blood😑I want emancipation https://t.co/mvlFa8Znwb — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 16, 2023

Marlon Humphrey at least has a great sense of humor.

The Ravens have been eliminated, their season is over and the sister of the team’s star DB is out there fawning over the man who ended their postseason action.

Instead of getting mad (which would be a hardo move), Humphrey just cracked a joke of his own in response.

As we like to say at OutKick, if you’re mad online, you’re almost always losing.

Marlon Humphrey jokingly calls out his sister on Twitter for showing admiration for Sam Hubbard. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Bengals. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

He let his sister know in a joking manner he didn’t love the fawning admiration for Sam Hubbard she was showing on social media, and why would he?

If it weren’t for Hubbard, Baltimore might still be alive and playing this upcoming weekend.

Marlon couldn’t wait to get back on Twitter🙄 — Breona Humphrey (@breonahumphrey) January 17, 2023

Props to Marlon Humphrey for having a solid sense of humor about his season ending. It’s a lot better to have that kind of attitude than one of pouting and moping around. As for his sister, a little loyalty and less admiration for the enemy would probably be appreciated.