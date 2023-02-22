Mark Wahlberg Sells LA Mansion With 20 Bathrooms, Private Golf Course

Videos by OutKick

For those of you peasants in the market for a cozy 20-bathrom Beverly Hills mansion with its own private golf course, sorry, but Mark Wahlberg has accepted a bid.

Earlier this week, Wahlberg sold his massive LA house for a measly $55 million. The good news for Mark? He profited $47 million off the house, which he bought back in 2008 for just over $8 million.

The bad news (which I’m obviously using loosely here)? He originally listed the 33,000 square-foot property for $87.5 million last April.

Sorry, Mark! As you and everyone else have learned over the past few years, California ain’t Florida. You wanna sell your house for asking price nowadays? Better come to the Sunshine State, because they’re FLYING off the shelves down here (thank you, Mr. Governor!).

That being said, I think Mark Wahlberg – who is worth around $400 million – will sleep OK tonight. He may not have 12 bedrooms to sleep in like he had at this bad boy, but surely he’ll still find one that suites him wherever he’s living now.

Mark Wahlberg has sold his Beverly Hills home for $55 million.



• 30,500-sq-ft

• 12 beds & 20 baths



The backyard has a pool, skate park, tennis/basketball court & a 5-hole golf course.



Wahlberg bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and completed construction in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Vn7w3TULmY — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 20, 2023

But here's the craziest part…



The entire house sits between canyons, so Wahlberg built an elevated tee box.



It plays about 120 yards and goes over the guest house.



(🎥: TravisMathew) pic.twitter.com/hJ416XrYdQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 20, 2023

Not a bad piece of land, huh?

Unrelated: I’m writing this next to my tiny kitchen where I slow-roasted 3-month old pork loin last night. Relax, it was frozen.

Anyway, back to Mark Wahlberg, who apparently was ready to move on from his LA mansion that included 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, a tennis court, skate park, and, of course, the golf course.

By the way, the 5-hole course evidently included an elevated tee-box that allowed it to play as a 120-yard Par 3 for those looking to work on the short game after a tough day digging ditches in Los Angeles.

Not a terrible way to unwind!

This was from Mark’s realtor in the original listing, which I’m assuming you couldn’t just find on Zillow.

The Premiere estate in North Beverly Park, the most exclusive gated community on the West Coast. An incredible 6.2 acre estate designed by Richard Landry and built with the finest quality of materials and craftsmanship ever seen.

Spectacular 2-story entry, stunning living room, breathtaking 2-story paneled library, amazing home theater, wine cellar, and much more. Beautiful gardens & lushly landscaped grounds including huge lawns, a 5 hole golf course, tennis court, resort-like grotto pool, skate park, and guest house, all set amidst total privacy and complete this incredible estate.

Congrats to Mark on the sale. Hope whoever bought this bad boy paid cash.

