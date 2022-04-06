Buy Mark Wahlberg’s California House With 20 Bathrooms & 5-Hole Golf Course – $87.5 Million!

Have you been jonesing to live in the People’s Republic of California in a wild 30,500 sq. ft. mega-mansion with 20 bathrooms and a sportsman paradise out in the backyard? Then entertainment mogul Mark Wahlberg would like to sell you his house for the low price of $87,500,000.

That price is correct.

Now, before you act like there’s no way you’re ever going to live in Communist California, stop for a second and think about living in this house — you literally never have to leave and if you do want to leave, a helicopter wouldn’t be a bad option with as much space as you’re working with here.

From Marky Mark’s realtor:

The Premiere estate in North Beverly Park, the most exclusive gated community on the West Coast. An incredible 6.2 acre estate designed by Richard Landry and built with the finest quality of materials and craftsmanship ever seen.

Spectacular 2-story entry, stunning living room, breathtaking 2-story paneled library, amazing home theater, wine cellar, and much more. Beautiful gardens & lushly landscaped grounds including huge lawns, a 5 hole golf course, tennis court, resort-like grotto pool, skate park, and guest house, all set amidst total privacy and complete this incredible estate.

Truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the great estates in Los Angeles.

Let’s face it, there’s no use in bothering with details on the interior of this beast. OutKick is a sports site, so let’s dive into the yard. Look at the aerial shots. Look at the sports options. The late-night canyon basketball games dropping f-bombs on opponents while the cougars prowl the hillsides.

Think about the patio parties after playing golf — in the yard. Look at the multiple pin placements. It’s hard to tell where the tee boxes are located, but it appears you could just blast some rock to create new elevated tee boxes when the original 5-hole track gets boring.

The beauty of this layout from an activities standpoint is that your neighbor Tom isn’t always going to be bothering you to play nine after work. The neighborhood is loaded with filthy wealthy individuals who have things like tennis courts and golf simulators. Or they can head to the local country club.

This house, minus the whole People’s Republic of California thing, is exactly what you’ve been waiting for. It has the yard to mow. It has the open floor plan for the wife. It has the space to BBQ. It has out buildings that can house the in-laws for months, if they’d like.

Mortgage: $445,000…a month BEFORE you pay for the cleaners and staff to maintain this resort. There’s no way one house cleaner is keeping up with all those toilets. Forget about it.