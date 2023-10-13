Mark Schlereth Absolutely Eviscerated Jerry Jeudy, Makes Steve Smith’s Comments About Broncos’ WR Sound Like Child’s Play

Videos by OutKick

The most exciting thing to come out of the Denver Broncos’ offense during their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night actually came before the game even kicked off. That’s when Jerry Jeudy and former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith got into a serious fuss.

The short and sweet of it is that, according to Smith, the Denver wide receiver walked by him on the sideline and shouted, “[N-word], I don’t mess with you.”

During NFL Network’s pregame coverage, Smith got back at Jeudy.

“I’m sorry I said you were a ‘JAG,’ just a guy, who is an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything,” Smith said. “I hope today you actually show up in a way you haven’t shown up in the last couple of years since they drafted you.”

“And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He’s a tier three,” Smith later continued.

Jerry Jeudy … might have heard what Steve Smith said about him on @NFLGameDay on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wbOmOv19DM — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 12, 2023

There is no denying that’s some absolutely ruthless stuff from Smith, but all the drama surrounding the underperforming Jeudy really got kick-started two days prior courtesy of former Bronco Mark Schlereth.

The three-time Super Bowl champ eviscerated Jeudy, accusing him of being a shameful quitter.

Mark Schlereth laid into Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and @heyrachelvigil was LOVING it. “People in this town need to be critical of the Denver Broncos because that’s how you get back to a winning culture” pic.twitter.com/oLnxWxBTVa — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) October 10, 2023

Mark Schlereth Is Ruthless

“The effort from our starting wide receivers — shame on Jerry Jeudy for even thinking he can utter the name of Rod Smith in his tweets,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of “Schlereth and Evans.”

“Shame on you because you’re not a professional. You’re not a professional. And you don’t know what effort is. Your quarterback is under duress, you’re locked up — somebody locks you up in man coverage on an underneath route—to call it trotting would be an insult to trotting. You just quit. You gave up. You said, ‘Well, the ball’s not coming to me.’ Hey, you’re a lantern holder shining a light on Russ (Wilson). ‘Hey, Russ. You’re under duress. I hope it works out for you because I’m not gonna do anything to bail your ass out. Good luck with that.’”

Given that Smith is an all-time great receiver and he made his case against Jeudy on television, it got picked up with more steam, but Schlereth’s calling out of Jeudy may even be more ruthless.

After talking his trash to Smith on the sideline, Jeudy caught three passes for 13 yards. Not a good day at the office for the former Alabama star.