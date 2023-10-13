Steve Smith Verbally Annihilates Jerry Jeudy

Videos by OutKick

Steve Smith blew a fuse.

The NFL Network analyst and ex-Panthers wideout had a special rant reserved for Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Attending Thursday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos, Smith had a testy exchange with Jeudy. According to Smith, Jeudy walked by Smith off-camera and said, “[N-word], I don’t mess with you.”

Smith was passionate and delivered a complete torching of Jeudy during the NFL Network’s live pre-game show. Co-host Mike Garafolo looked uncomfortable as the heat turned up in Smith’s speech.

Smith reduced Jeudy to shreds.

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 1: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 1, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 06: Former Carolina Panthers player Steve Smith #89 talks with the NFL Network during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 34-27. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

“I’m sorry I said you were a ‘JAG,’ just a guy, who is an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything,” Smith furiously shared. “I hope today you actually show up in a way you haven’t shown up in the last couple of years since they drafted you.

Steve Smith continued, “So if you ever got a problem with “Agent 89,’ I’m sorry for saying you’re an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on [from].

“And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He’s a tier three.”

Yeah, that’s signature Steve Smith there … no one held a grudge quite like Smith during his years in the NFL.

WATCH Steve Smith’s Merciless Rant:

Steve Smith Sr. just went crazy on Jerry Jeudy 😭 He didn’t hold back! pic.twitter.com/ukBegP6zOQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 12, 2023

Jeudy also tried getting into Smith’s head, appearing in the background of the NFL Network broadcast and shouting in Smith’s direction.

Jerry Jeudy … might have heard what Steve Smith said about him on @NFLGameDay on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/wbOmOv19DM — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 12, 2023

And there's more: Jerry Jeudy started dancing behind Steve Smith Sr. during the next segment. https://t.co/gRWR7nbTFx pic.twitter.com/CBlFvwjIkV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2023

Frankly, Steve Smith’s analysis / roast on Jeudy had some truth to it.

Jeudy’s been an underwhelming first-round wideout out of Alabama. While Crimson Tide products tend to catch on in the NFL, Jerry Jeudy is still looking for his footing in his fourth season.

Last year, the assumed ‘WR1’ caught a career-high 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Let’s see where this newfound rivalry goes …