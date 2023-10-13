Steve Smith Verbally Annihilates Jerry Jeudy

Videos by OutKick
Steve Smith blew a fuse.
The NFL Network analyst and ex-Panthers wideout had a special rant reserved for Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.
Attending Thursday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos, Smith had a testy exchange with Jeudy. According to Smith, Jeudy walked by Smith off-camera and said, “[N-word], I don’t mess with you.”
Smith was passionate and delivered a complete torching of Jeudy during the NFL Network’s live pre-game show. Co-host Mike Garafolo looked uncomfortable as the heat turned up in Smith’s speech.
Smith reduced Jeudy to shreds.
“I’m sorry I said you were a ‘JAG,’ just a guy, who is an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything,” Smith furiously shared. “I hope today you actually show up in a way you haven’t shown up in the last couple of years since they drafted you.
Steve Smith continued, “So if you ever got a problem with “Agent 89,’ I’m sorry for saying you’re an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on [from].
“And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He’s a tier three.”
Yeah, that’s signature Steve Smith there … no one held a grudge quite like Smith during his years in the NFL.
WATCH Steve Smith’s Merciless Rant:
Jeudy also tried getting into Smith’s head, appearing in the background of the NFL Network broadcast and shouting in Smith’s direction.
Frankly, Steve Smith’s analysis / roast on Jeudy had some truth to it.
Jeudy’s been an underwhelming first-round wideout out of Alabama. While Crimson Tide products tend to catch on in the NFL, Jerry Jeudy is still looking for his footing in his fourth season.
Last year, the assumed ‘WR1’ caught a career-high 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Let’s see where this newfound rivalry goes …
