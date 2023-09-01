Super Bowl Champ Mark Schlereth Blasts Jerry Jones After Dallas Trades For Trey Lance: ‘Cowboys Will Never Win Sh-t’

Videos by OutKick

Some folks believe the Dallas Cowboys trading for quarterback Trey Lance in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round was a smart move. Former Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth is not one of those people.

Schlereth, a three-time Super Bowl champ, simply sees the Lance trade as an example of the Cowboys’ owner and general manager making a move to simply make a move. He believes the Lance trade proves Dallas won’t ever win a Super Bowl.

“This is why the Cowboys will never win sh-t because Jerry Jones can’t help himself,” Schlereth said on a recent episode of the “Stinkin’ Truth” podcast. “I said it, it’s there.”

“You think about Jerry Jones, you’re going to go out there, and you’re going to make a trade for a guy without talking to anybody else in your organization, Steven Jones, your head coach, Mike McCarthy, your quarterback.”

Mark Schlereth isn’t a fan of Jerry Jones trading for QB Trey Lance. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Schlereth certainly has a point. Jones making a trade for Lance without reportedly consulting with starting quarterback Dak Prescott, or practically anyone else inside the building, is a rather bold strategy.

Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, appeared in just eight games for the San Francisco 49ers before being dealt to Dallas. In his eight appearances, the former North Dakota State star completed just 55% of his passes and threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions.

While he’s still just 23-years-old, Lance hasn’t shown much at all that he could be ‘the guy’ in Dallas if Prescott gets sidelined with an injury at any point this season, but time will tell.