Mark Levin’s New Book Banned From Instagram And Facebook In Latest Mark Zuckerberg Censorship Move

Syndicated conservative talk radio host Mark Levin is calling out Mark Zuckerberg and his Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram for censoring his upcoming book.

The reason?

Apparently the social media platforms believe that the book’s title “The Democrat Party Hates America” is too offensive and too controversial to be shown on people’s feeds.

In 2023? In this world? Of ALL the issues, problems and scandals that Zuck’s platforms have been involved in — many even deliberately — this was the breaking point?

It’d be laughable if it wasn’t so serious.

Facebook and Instagram have blocked my book from being advertised on their sites because of the title. Just another example of their censorship. Maybe I’ll put the book in Chinese and ask the Chinese regime to post it, in which case Zuckerberg would dare not block it. By the… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 14, 2023

“THE DEMOCAT PARTY HATES AMERICA” COMES OUT ON SEPT. 19

On Monday, Levin tweeted to his millions of followers that Zuckerberg’s Meta platforms were censoring his book. “Facebook and Instagram have blocked my book from being advertised on their sites because of the title. Just another example of their censorship,” Levin wrote.

“Maybe I’ll put the book in Chinese and ask the Chinese regime to post it, in which case Zuckerberg would dare not block it,” Levin hilariously added. (It’s funny cause it’s true – Meta loves bowing down to the Chinese overlords)

What’s even crazier is that Levin is a multi-time best selling author. This isn’t just some random guy writing books in his basement and putting them on Instagram ads for sale. He is an established conservative personality and therein lies the underlining problem — Meta (still a horrible name by the way) is deliberately targeting and restricting him and his viewpoints.

You’d think Meta and Zuckerberg would learn after the backlash from the last few years regarding disinformation, misinformation, shadow banning and outright disabling people’s accounts simply because it didn’t fit a narrative that the Meta powers-that-be wanted.

Apparently they haven’t.

META IS ENGAGING IN CENSORSHIP

On Monday, Levin bought up the Meta book banning on his syndicated radio show. “When you see the filth, and the scum and the stuff that they put on Instagram and on Facebook… if somebody had written a book titled “The Republican Party Hates America,” I guarantee there’d be no issues.” He’s right… just look at what I reported on Zuckerberg’s Threads app and how they are also engaging in selective viewpoints.

Levin also referenced Target originally banning his book as well a few weeks ago before the retail chain acquiesced after being called out by Levin and us here at OutKick.

On his radio program, Levin did acknowledge that Meta is free to do as they want as a private company, and he said he is free to do as he wants due to freedom of speech as well. He says that he won’t be silent and will call out platforms, companies and people like Mark Zuckerberg for what they’re doing – including his political leanings.

“Facebook is a left-wing operation run by a left-wing punk who spent over $400 million in the last election cycle to get Democrats elected, and he did so in a sleazy, undercover way,” Levin continued while vowing not to hold back informing people about what exactly is going on between the totalitarianism of political channels with social media platforms all for the same end goal: Control.

MARK ZUCKERBERG DONATED $400 MILLION TO DEMOCRATS

Even more dangerous is the fact that it just shows another example of the social media / political power class that continues to dominate – and decimate individual liberty and freedom of speech.

Perhaps we all should write our own book next and call it “Mark Zuckerberg Hates America” – God knows there’d be plenty of examples of it.

YOU CAN PRE-ORDER MARK LEVIN’S “THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA” ON AMAZON HERE.