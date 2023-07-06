Target Bans Mark Levin’s Upcoming Book

Videos by OutKick

Update: Target has reversed course following backlash over the decision to ban Mark Levin’s book:

Target just informed my publisher that it has reversed course and will be taking my new book in its stores upon its release.



You folks are an immense force for free speech and market capitalism, and conservative authors and audiences everywhere will benefit from your patriotism.… pic.twitter.com/sCesaXgRKB — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 6, 2023

Original story:

Target will not sell Mark Levin’s upcoming book, The Democrat Party Hates America. The retailer insists the title would offend its shoppers.

“Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19. It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that!” Levin tweeted Wednesday.

Target is likely to lose out on more sales than Levin. Carrying the title would’ve undoubtedly increased book sales for the retailer, as it did in 2021.

In 2021, Levin’s American Marxism sold over 1 million copies after just 10 weeks. It was one of the top-selling books of the year.

And The Democrat Party Hates America is on pace to surpass it.

IT’S SAFE TO COME OUT OF THE CLOSET AGAINST TRANS IDEOLOGY | BOBBY BURACK

Thanks to pre-sales alone, the title is the top-selling political book on both Amazon and Apple.

It’s July 6. The book doesn’t come out until September 19.

For years, Levin has ranked among the best-selling non-fiction authors despite receiving not a modicum of promotion from the corporate press.

The likes of Jemele Hill appear across mainstream talk shows and receive billboards to promote their books. Levin, meanwhile, uses only his radio show to inform readers of his.

By comparison, Levin last book sold 700,000 copies in three weeks. Jemele Hill sold 5,034.

Note: You can purchase Jemele’s book at Target today.

Opting not to carry Levin’s book further establishes Target’s political motives. Last month, the store introduced creepy “tuck-friendy” swim-wear for “female” children with a penis — derailing sales across the country.

The handling of The Democrat Party Hates America is sure to further alienate said Target shoppers.

Moreover, given the Democratic Party’s stance on race, border control, transgenderism, crime, the economy, ESG, and censorship — we find Mr. Levin’s book aptly titled.