Mark Jones Thinks His New Broadcast Parenter, JJ Redick, Can’t See Pro-White Racism

Mark Jones trended on social media Wednesday night during his call of the Nuggets-Warriors matchup on ESPN.

Viewers noted his bizarre crusade of Nikola Jokic (wonder why) and a series of blunders, in which Jones seemingly was uninformed about the accolades of the players on the court.

But even more awkward than him coming unprepared was ESPN pairing Jones with JJ Redick on the call.

Last March, he used Twitter to voice his public support of Kendrick Perkins blaming Jokic’s MVP wins on — wait for it — white privilege. In his support, Jones shared several tweets saying Redick, who factually disputed Perkins’ claim, cannot see racism right in front of him.

According to Jones-endorsed tweets, Redick might act like an ally to black people but he’s not:

(By the way, the above tweet Jones shared about the number of black NBA writers is also inaccurate, per his own network.)

Liking and sharing tweets about a colleague is unprofessional, immature, and destructive.

Shooting inside the tent is understandably a fireable offense — particularly when one suggests what Jones’ tweets suggest about Redick.

Jones’ insinuation about Redick is also off base. Jokic didn’t win two MVPs because he’s white. He won the two MVPs because he was the best player in the NBA those seasons.

Jokic was also the best player last season and was favored to win the award until Perkins challenged voters to prove they were not racist. Apparently, they tried to prove they weren’t by voting for a less-deserving Joel Embiid.

Nonetheless, Jones sided with Team Jokic Is Only MVP Because He Is White.

Mark Jones’ Twitter account

It’s unclear if Redick was aware of Jones’ tweets before Wednesday night. We asked both Jones and Redkick for comment, to which neither responded.

After the game, Jones posted a photo to social media of him chumming with Redick — just like called Stephen A. Smith, his other colleague, “his man” on-air after sharing a tweet that Smith is a “coon.”

Just like he shared a post saying the Jokic brothers benefit from white privilege after calling said brothers his “Serbian Family.”

It’s difficult to have all-time convos with folk who’s idea of history..is last week🏀

So Imma bounce and start planning my summer European trip. Consulting with my Serbian Family first. моја браћо и сестре 🇷🇸❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/75AMefaZ3B — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) June 8, 2023

Just like he posted an image with stadium police officers after he randomly said stadium police officers wanted to shoot him dead for his “black skin color”:

Mark Jones is as much of a fraud as he is a poor teammate.

And it gets worse. Here’s a closer look at his resume:

I can’t think of a worse person to call the Colorado game than the privileged/bigoted @MarkJonesESPN.



(Jonsey — as he weirdly introduces himself to people — also fawns over Deion like he cured the plague.) pic.twitter.com/PXrBnYm6hS — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 17, 2023

Yikes.

At this point, you have to wonder how ESPN could still believe Jones, a mediocre talent, is worth the headache at this point. The truth is, the network doesn’t.

Several on-air talents, executives, and producers at ESPN told OutKick in July there is widespread frustration inside the building with Jones’ incendiary antics.

Higher-ups are tired of his tweets about colleagues, his posts about American politics, and his determination to make broadcasts about himself.

However, Mark Jones was considered bulletproof during ESPN’s layoffs last summer because he is the only black play-by-play commentator for college football and the NBA on the network. Sources say ESPN could not risk the inevitable backlash of firing him, as a result.

So you see, the brass at ESPN is not dumb. Those in charge of the company are just cowardly.

Meanwhile, JJ Redick is viewed as a rising star. He has the support of Stephen A. Smith, who Jones might call a “coon” but Disney calls him “the face of ESPN.”

The resurfacing of Jones’ tweets about Redick will only add to the frustration internally and make any future pairings of the duo more uncomfortable.