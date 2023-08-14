ESPN Demotes Fake-Racist Mark Jones Down NBA Lineup: Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

ESPN demoted Mark Jones.

The network confirmed Monday that it removed Jones from the B-NBA broadcast booth and its “NBA Sunday Showcase” series on ABC.

In his place will be Ryan Ruocco, JJ Redick, and Richard Jefferson. Jones has been relegated to the C and D teams with Dave Pasch and Hubie Brown.

As part of the demotion, Jones will rarely be on the calls for marquee NBA matchups this season. Instead, viewers might find him on Wednesday nights at 10:30 pm calling Portland vs. Oklahoma City.

The A-team will consist of Mike Breen, Doc Rivers, and Doris Burke.

This is Jones’ second demotion in as many months. In June, ESPN cut Jones from its coverage of the NBA Conference Finals, where he had for years called the matchups on the radio.

The demotions are consistent with an OutKick report from July, in which sources inside ESPN told us that executives are fed up with Jones’ behavior but could not lay him off during talent cuts in June. The reason: Jones is the only black NBA game-caller at the network, so firing him would stir a racial backlash that ESPN need not risk.

So, instead, ESPN is calculating ways to bury Jones — or “Jonsey” as he weirdly calls himself in the third person, per sources — in the lineup.

Mark Jones is a bigot, both ESPN and its viewers agree. Shall we cite our signature, updating Jonsey Tracker?

Over the past year, Mark Jones has:

Shared a tweet calling his colleague Stephen A. Smith a “coon.”

Shared multiple tweets telling Rush Limbaugh to “rot in hell” on the day he died of lung cancer.

Lied about the police murdering a still-very-alive Jacob Blake.

Lied about Jacob Blake being unarmed.

Liked nasty tweets about his colleague JJ Redick.

Baselessly accused stadium police officers of trying to shoot him.

Connected Aaron Rodgers to QAnon without proof.

Violated ESPN’s ban on discussing politics.

Liked tweets calling Queen Elizabeth a vile racist on the day she died.

Liked tweets mocking Nick Bosa for tearing his ACL.

Made a “blowjob” reference on-air.

Discussed “insurrections” during NBA games.

Called Batman a racist.

Reposted tweets asserting Ron DeSantis is in the KKK.

Promoted an inaccurate report that 90% of the NBA media is white.

Stood up on stage at an internal college football convention last August and told a crowd of broadcasters while pounding his chest that he “does what he does” because he comes from a different background.

Posted disparaging tweets about Nikola Jokić and Luka Doncic (wonder why these two).

Shared a tweet that white people are trying to appropriate Jesus.

Called Abraham Lincoln a racist.

You read Jones’ resume and probably conclude he is a racist. Yet, speaking to people inside ESPN, they claim that is not the case.

According to his colleagues, Mark Jones is only playing a racist online — which is more shameful than being a racist.

See, Jones used to receive tweets questioning his “blackness” for marrying a white woman. Thereby, he tries to overcompensate for past criticisms by exerting overtly anti-white rhetoric

Apparently, that is why he falsely accused police officers of trying to shoot him dead.

And why he called Stephen A. Smith a “coon.”

Perhaps that is even why he shares racist tweets from OutKick favorite The Anti-White Bishop Talbert Swan, who called white people an “unrelenting, demonic force of evil.”

Mark Jones is a phony. He is a wannabe racist. He would be loading trucks during the midnight shift if he didn’t have the race-card firmly in his back pocket.

Mark Jones is a loser. And he is being demoted for being one.

Let us know which of Mark Jones’ tweets you like best. Here at OutKick, we lean toward him lying about a still-very-alive Jacob Blake being dead and calling Batman a racist