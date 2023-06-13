Bishop Declares White People ‘Demonic Force of Evil’

Videos by OutKick

Today, we check back in with our pal Talbert Swan, The Anti-White Bishop.

Last we knew, Swan lied about the race of a black 6-year-old shooter in order to declare white privilege in the justice system. When confronted, The Swan deflected and claimed white folks deny Jesus Christ’s blackness.

It’s still unclear what one has to do with the other, or if The Swan plans to address his lie.

What’s also unclear is what prompted him to declare white people an “unrelenting, demonic force of evil” over the weekend.

Because he did:

Whiteness is an unrelenting, demonic force of evil. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 11, 2023

The Bishop does not contrast white people from whiteness or black people from blackness. He often tweets that one is born with the “ness” that matches their skin color.

Thereby he’s not declaring acting white a demonic force, but simply being white.

Sounds quite racist to me. How about you?

Still, it’s perhaps not even the most racist thing The Swan has tweeted in the past six months.

Number 1 might be him calling whites “melanin deficient demons.” Or “mayonnaise drippers.” Or “melanin deficient monsters.”

Actually, his best work came when he said white people “can’t find the time to be Christian” because they “are so busy being white.“

The Anti-White Bishop puts Jemele Hill to shame. Speaking of race-baiters in sports, Swan is the one who called Stephen A. Smith a “coon” which ESPN’s Mark Jones shared in support.

“You don’t seem to have a problem being a racist cracker,” Swan often tweets to white people.

What does this man do for a job, you might ask?

From what we can tell, he tweets about white people, is a prelate in the Church of God in Christ, and is an NAACP President.

He also hosts a Twitter show in which — you guessed it — he calls white people demons.

A true man of faith.

And he might prefer to go to hell. His words; not ours:

If heaven is going to be full of American evangelicals, Hell may be the better option. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 6, 2023

Does The Swan make money from his racism?

It doesn’t appear so. But if he does, he hoards it from his children.

According to a local Springfield news outlet, Swan owes $81,000 in child support and evades taxes. When asked about his illegal behavior, he responded by calling a Twitter user a “mayonnaise dipping saltine.”

The Anti-White Bishop is not a parody. His disdain for the “melanemic class” is real. And unlike other rabble-rousers, he does not warn his followers of white supremacy.

Rather, he warns his followers of white people, mankind’s most “unrelenting, demonic force of evil.”