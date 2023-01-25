Anti-White Bishop Talbert Swan Misidentifies 6-Year-Old Shooter’s Race To Complete Race Bait

A character named Bishop Talbert Swan boasts one of the most racist accounts on Twitter. He tweets around 18 times a day, with at least 16 tweets smearing people for their white skin.

Recently, Swan has called the white race a bunch of “melanin deficient monsters” and “mayonnaise drippers.” This week, he added “melanin deficient demons” to his Rolodex of slurs.

His schtick includes a tiresome game of whataboutism. Earlier this month, Bishop railed about the coverage of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher. Swan assumed the boy was white.

He said if the boy were black, police would have come for his parents:

And the boy’s distant cousins:

If a six year old Black boy packed his mothers gun in his backpack, went to school, and deliberately shot a white teacher, they would’ve arrested his mother, father, sisters and brothers, aunts and uncles, distant cousins, and neighbors by now. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 15, 2023

For a man who built a career around race-baiting, Swan continues to perform at a low level. As he continued to bash the “white boy,” he never stopped to confirm the race of the shooter.

It turns out, the boy is not white. He’s black, per the New York Post.

An employee for Tim Pool’s media company — also a melanin-deficient monster –notified the Bishop that his drivel was not factual.

However, he didn’t appreciate the update:

5M views on an anti-white blood libel pic.twitter.com/1sSQwRzbho — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2023

The Bishop includes the hashtag #TruthIsNotHate in his bio. But he obviously has a deep disdain for the truth. Hence the block.

According to the New York Post, the boy shot his teacher and told another educator he wanted to light her on fire to watch her die.

Note: There are no current records of any “demands to arrest the boy’s parents and uncles,” as Swan said would be the case if the boy were black.

You might ask yourself how Swan has defended posting a tweet with 5 million views with false information.

Answer: by tweeting that white folks deny that Jesus Christ was a black man. How else?

White folks all over my timeline saying that the six-year-old boy in Virginia who shot his teacher was black, but they’ll go to their graves denying that a boy, born in Bethlehem, raised in Nazareth, named Jesus, was Black. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 22, 2023

Quite the deflection, if I may say so myself.

The Bishop first made waves in 2020 when a report surfaced that he owed $81,000 in child support and had evaded taxes. Swan blamed his crimes on — wait for it — “mayonnaise-dripping white people.“

When not slurring “Wypipo”, Swan is calling black people who disagree with him “coons.” Sports fans may remember Swan from December. That’s when he posted a tweet of the video “Look at the Coon” above a clip from Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones then shared the tweet on his timeline. Jones, a bigot himself, frequently retweets Swan’s racist posts.

Here’s what else the racist bishop has been up to of late:

So many white Christians are so busy being white, they never find time to be Christian. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 28, 2022

White privilege is going to a tanning salon and getting darker for fun.



Because a permanent tan can get you killed in this nation. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 17, 2023

“We don’t see them wearing white sheets anymore…they traded them in for uniforms”#JusticeForKeenanAnderson pic.twitter.com/XiSrUySx1V — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 19, 2023

There’s no such thing as a ‘Black supremacist’ in America, you clowns. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 27, 2022

The melanemic class is trying to justify 400 years of enslavement, rape, murder, brutalization, and dehumanization of Black people with the “Africans sold their own people“ narrative.



They think that erases centuries of the savage, violent, inhumane, wickedness of whiteness. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 21, 2022

A true man of God, and anti-racism.

Anyway, which of the Bishop’s nicknames for white people do you prefer?

— “Melanin deficient monsters”

— “Mayonnaise drippers”

— “Melanin deficient demons.”

Let us know.