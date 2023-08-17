Margot Robbie Offered Six-Figure ‘Starting Bonus’ To Sell Feet Pics On Website

Videos by OutKick

Barbie continues to put up big numbers. Whether you like the movie or not, you can’t deny that it’s been a huge success. In fact, on Wednesday it was reported that the movie is now the highest-grossing domestic release in Warner Bros. history.

With $537.4 million at the domestic box office it has topped the previous record holder, The Dark Knight. Which made $534.9 million back in 2008.

‘Barbie’ skyscraper billboard campaign at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Those kind of numbers lead to all sorts of people trying to get in on the action. Some are looking for those involved in the movie to work on their upcoming projects. Others are hoping to steal some headlines by extending bizarre offers to the stars of the movie.

This is one of those offers, although maybe not as bizarre of an offer as you might think. It’s been no secret that Margot Robbie has a lot of fans of her feet. The fact that her feet make an appearance in the movie has certainly added to the fan base.

Not only that, but the 33-year-old Australian actress doesn’t mind the attention her feet receive. Robbie said of the attention, “I have to say I’m really flattered that people are excited about my feet. I think that’s lovely.”

She added, “I am, genuinely. I don’t feel weird about it. Like, that’s nice.”

Smart move by Robbie. You don’t want to turn your back on any fans. Fans buy tickets to movies, including fans who are into your feet, and selling tickets is how you keep landing roles.

Again, smart move. But it also opens you up for some offers that might not be sent your way if you shutdown the whole foot fetish community.

The website “Fun With Feet” has made such an offer to Robbie. The website is a place where people buy and sell feet pics. They would like for the actress to hop on and start selling pictures of her feet.

Margot Robbie attends the “Barbie” VIP Photocall at The London Eye. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

They’re even willing to shell out a six-figure “starting bonus” to get her on board. The offer from a representative of the platform says, “Dear Margot, My name is Liz and I make thousands selling feet pics on Fun With Feet.”

“I would love to collaborate with you on some Barbie-inspired content that’ll earn us both millions. Plus, Fun with Feet are offering to pay you £250K ($319k) as a starting bonus. If I’m right, we’ll be able to capitalize on our likeness – and the world’s obsession with all-things Barbie – to no end, all thanks to our feet!”

The offer stands for Robbie’s co-star Ryan Gosling as well. Given the large amount of money the two of them are making from the movie, if they do accept the offer it won’t be for the money.

I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for a response. Maybe in 20 years or so, if Hollywood has chewed her up and spit her out, and all the Barbie money has been spent.