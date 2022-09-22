Marcellus Wiley Talks Working With ‘Firecracker’ Michelle Beadle

Marcellus Wiley spent 10 seasons in the National Football League before retiring and becoming a broadcaster. Now, he’s talking about working with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Michelle Beadle.

Wiley talked to Barrett Sports Media’s Brian Noe to discuss some of his former colleagues.

The former defensive end who played for the Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, and Jaguars from 1997 to 2006, used to co-host ESPN’s SportsNation alongside Beadle. It was just one stop in his extensive broadcasting career, which started while he was still active in the NFL.

. @marcelluswiley is not playing around anymore. He is bringing new energy and focus to his media career. Read his conversation with @TheNoeShow. https://t.co/r74a1XQtql pic.twitter.com/M9knRJV4l8 — Barrett Sports Media (@BSMStaff) September 21, 2022

He was asked who he enjoyed working with the most and Beadle’s name was the first one out of his mouth.

“Beadle’s so close, but man, she’s a firecracker too. One day Beadle coming in and you’re, aww, look out, mama mad,” Wiley said. “We used to always say mama mad, and then that wasn’t the day.”

Wiley mentioned having a good report with Max Kellerman but when he took a second to think which co-host was the most fun to work with he came up with a different answer: Fox Sports and Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson

“Charissa is like the best hang,” Wiley said. “Charissa Thompson, it’s like, oh, we’re working? You forgot. I’ll probably go Charissa because your shoulders are always down with Charissa. She works the room and she just keeps it light.”

