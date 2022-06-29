Tom Brady Contract Ripped By Former Host Michelle Beadle: ‘That Is Asinine’

Former sports television host Michelle Beadle no longer has a wide-reaching gig with ESPN or NBC, but that’s not preventing her from delivering hot takes when the opportunity presents itself.

Beadle now hosts a podcast (doesn’t everyone host a podcast now?) and used a recent sit down with Bob Ley, formerly of ESPN, to throw shade towards the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen – Tom Brady.

As Beadle told Lee, she can’t fathom why Brady is (reportedly) being paid close to $400 million upon retirement to join Fox as a broadcaster.

“The $375 million media deal that Tom Brady (received) – that is asinine,” said Beadle, during her What Did I Miss? podcast.

In 2019, ESPN bought out Beadle’s $5 million per year contract. Some (most) would argue that that too, was an asinine number.

Beadle’s dismissive assessment of Brady’s contract stems from her opinion that the 44-year-old quarterback is lacking in personality (she obviously hasn’t followed Brady’s social media since ditching New England for Tampa Bay).

“I mean, I don’t even know what that dude’s ever said that has made me go ‘huh, I can’t wait to hear more of that.’ But $375 million,” questioned Beadle.

Should Brady agree to handle his broadcast duties in the buff, Beadle will likely be more interested and more understanding of his massive contract.

“George Clooney could be naked, juggling, talking about football and I’m still not gonna be like, ‘yup, that was worth $375 million,’” Beadle told Lee. “By the way that was a weird call for Clooney naked, maybe [Chris] Hemsworth, maybe we’re more in Hemsworth territory now.”

Unfortunately for Beadle, we’re still at least a year away from Brady potentially letting it all hang out and being paid handsomely to do so. He and his Buccaneers teammates report to training on July 27th.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF