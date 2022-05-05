Ex-NFL Player Marcellus Wiley Recalls Being In The Audience When Dave Chappelle Was Attacked

On Wednesday, millions of Americans woke up to the news that comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked during a live taping of his Netflix comedy special.

But for some, it was yesterday’s news.

The event took place late Tuesday night inside Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Bowl, where former San Diego Chargers edge rusher Marcellus Wiley was in attendance.

Wiley spoke with TMZ to discuss the wild moment.

“Yea, I was in the building, man, and it was crazy to be there,” Wiley told the outlet. “Lot of stars in the building, but the moment it occurred is crazy ’cause it was time to leave. Dave was leaving the stage and coming back for an encore.”

Like some in attendance, Wiley assumed that the attack was a stunt.

“In the moment I was like, ‘Yo, that’s crazy,'” Wiley added. “Then I was like ‘Yo, that’s some Will Smith stuff.'”

The retired player commented on the attacker’s poor form in the takedown.

“Now, I’m gonna say he missed his moment, too, because he missed that tackle,” Wiley commented. “As a former football player, he could have got a lot cleaner hit, but he’s not a former linebacker. But, he tackled Dave, and then next thing you know, the dude gets up, takes off running thinking he Barry Sanders.”

As reported by OutKick’s Joe Kinsey, Chappelle’s attacker was 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who has a history of being triggered by the comedian’s jokes aimed at the transgender community.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to the overnight incident.

“Comedians need to be on the side of the First Amendment. They need to be on the side of embracing freedom of expression,” Clay said on Wednesday’s OutKick the Show.

