Man Gets Jail Time For Abandoning Dennis Eckersley’s Grandchild

A New Hampshire man will spend at least 6 months in prison for his role in endangering the grandchild of MLB great Dennis Eckersley.

The Baseball Hall of Famer’s adopted daughter, Alexandra Eckersley, gave birth to a son last year but was accused of abandoning the newborn in a tent without a heat or clothing.

While her trial won’t get underway until next year, her boyfriend George Theberge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge. Theberge was dealt additional jail time thanks to a probation violation resulting from a drug arrest earlier this year.

Eckersley, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including reckless conduct and assault. The 26-year-old’s attorneys claim that she was unaware that she was pregnant, something she reportedly told EMTs at the time of the incident. They also claim that Eckersley gave birth to her son — believed to have been born several months premature — alone before calling 911.

However, a police affidavit claims that Eckersley initially misled police about the location of the tent she shared with Theberge. This was reportedly because she was afraid police would take the tent.

The Eckersley family has stated that they were unaware of their daughter’s pregnancy. They also stated that Alexandra has dealt with”severe mental illness her entire life” and that they have tried to get her help and support.

Her struggles with mental health issues and drugs were documented in a 2019 profile published in the Concord Monitor.

Alexandra Eckersley’s lawyers say that since the incident, she has been sober and has regular visits with her infant son.

