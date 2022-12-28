Daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley Charged With Endangering Newborn After Leaving Baby Alone, Naked In Freezing Temperatures

A mentally unwell and homeless Alexandra Eckersley — adopted daughter of first-ballot Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley — was arrested Monday morning after calls were made to authorities in Manchester, New Hampshire detailing that the 26-year-old had given birth to a baby in the middle of the woods. News of Eckersley’s arrest was first reported by NBC10 Boston.

Eckersley reportedly deserted the baby boy minutes after midnight on Christmas Day and left the naked child in freezing conditions (15-degree weather).

She left the newborn in a tent and deliberately misled authorities about the location of the child.

After speaking with police for an hour, high on drugs, Eckersley revealed the whereabouts of her child.

The boy was hardly moving when first responders found him. He was transported to Catholic Medical Center and is in improving condition. The baby was born at 4.4 lb. and was left in freezing temperatures for nearly 70 minutes.

“Had we not collectively located that little boy when we did and rendered the first aid that was rendered, I’m quite confident the child probably would have died in that tent,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. The policeman noted that Eckersley was willingly living in the woods, considering the city’s resources for homeless people.

“But you don’t get to do this to a child,” the chief added. “I don’t care what excuses I’m undoubtedly going to hear. I’m going to hear mental health, I’m going to hear substance abuse, I’m going to hear alcohol abuse, whatever it may be and I’m always sensitive to that. But when it comes to this, I lose my sensitivity, my compassion for those excuses.”

Eckersley was charged with felony reckless conduct, second-degree assault/extreme indifference, endangering the welfare of a child, and falsifying physical evidence. She was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

She gave a ludicrous response, via NBC10, when police questioned her for leaving the baby behind.

“What do they tell you when a plane goes down? Save yourself first,” she responded.

Authorities were called to the scene in a foresty New Hampshire area where Eckersley had given birth. According to Eckersley’s account, the child was prematurely born.

Father Dennis Eckersley led a Hall of Famer career as a pitcher for Cleveland, the Red Sox, Cubs, Oakland and St. Louis across 24 seasons. Eckersley called games in the Boston Red Sox booth for two decades seasons and officially retired after this season.

